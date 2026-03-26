We take you behind the scenes with 93Q Country at the 2026 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo with the 93Q Country staff!

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Opening Day at RODEOHOUSTON was interesting, as the day started early, with Gerardo and the Rodeo Radio crew showing up hours before gates opened.

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Catch interviews with Director of Strategic Communications Danielle Grossman, rapper Bun B, Lo Sessions-Barker, Riggs, Katelyn and Erica of the Q Morning Show and more!

Behind the Scenes at Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo: Opening Day was originally published on 93qcountry.com