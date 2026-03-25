Ciara Makes It A Family Affair At The Fashion Fund Gala

Source: Dia Dipasupil / Getty

Ciara made it a family affair at the 2026 Fashion Fund gala on March 23, stepping onto the red carpet alongside Russell Wilson and their children.

The moment was more than a photo op. Ciara and Russell Wilson were honored for their support of the next generation of fashion talent and future industry leaders. Accepting her award, Ciara spoke to fashion’s influence beyond the surface.

“Fashion is no joke. It shapes culture. It makes statements and brings people together,” she said. “Don’t be afraid of the hard moments along the way. Every challenge, every setback, every time you push through doubt—it’s all part of the journey.”

Ciara, Russell, And Law Roach Brought Style And Inspiration To The Fashion Fund Gala Stage

And of course, Ciara was dropping gems while looking fabulous alongside her family.

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She wore a structured white top paired with high-waisted khaki pants, giving the look a clean, tailored finish without feeling stiff. The silhouette felt modern and right on trend, striking that balance between elevated and wearable.

Russell matched that energy in a complementary neutral look. The football quarterback paired a tailored jacket with clean lines, black shades, and a relaxed fit. And their kids are already following in their fashion footsteps. They wore mini versions of coordinated white and tan looks that made us swoon. The family moment was picture-perfect and runway-ready.

Source: Bryan Bedder / Getty

Law Roach joined Ciara and Russell as an honoree—and you know the image architect had his own stage moment. He took to the mic in a stunning tan suit, speaking directly to the next generation.

Reflecting on his background in Chicago, he said, “I really think fashion gave me my life. But what I didn’t understand is that something told me I was special, and I listened to that voice…When I look at the scholars, some of you are still figuring that out…I urge you to listen to your voice.”

Travis Scott also showed up in support. Through his Cactus Jack Design Ethos 101 program, he continues to fund and mentor young creatives entering the space.

Source: Craig Barritt / Getty

According to its website, the Fashion Scholarship Fund awards more than $1.9 million in scholarships each year, supporting students across design, marketing, and business. The Fashion Fund gala capped a full day of panels, workshops, and mentorship—connecting students with industry leaders in real time.