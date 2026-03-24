National Cocktail Day 2026 Is Here, Check Out The Drinks

National Cocktail Day (March 24) is here, and we’ve got another roundup packed with options and featuring brands we love and brands we’re getting to know. In this National Cocktail Day roundup, we’ve got an array of drinks, including some canned ready-to-drink options, along with a creation from D.L. Chandler.

National Cocktail Day’s origins are hard to nail down, and as I said last year, I began the Spirit.Ed column because of my love for cocktails, their history, and learning how to create my own. This year, I was cramming for ideas, and I think I stumbled into a drink that will really have its moment to shine as the warmer months come into view.

The working name for the cocktail I created is the Spicy Siren, inspired in part by my late mother and my late grandmother. The women couldn’t have been more different in their attitudes and temperament, but their love and devotion to me, my siblings, and all who knew them was undeniable. I thought of my mother’s fiery, firm, but loyal nature, and my Nana’s sweet, patient, and guiding hand. I miss them both dearly.

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The Spicy Siren (Or should I call it Siren’s Sting?) is a tequila-based shaken cocktail meant to be served in a martini or coupe glass over ice. I used 21 Seeds’ cucumber and jalapeno-infused tequila, Chinola passion fruit liqueur, pineapple juice, and a touch of demerara rich simple syrup. The recipe is below.

The Spicy Siren (or Siren’s Sting)

Source: D.L. Chandler

Ingredients:

2 oz 21 Seeds Cucumber Jalapeno Tequila

1 oz Chinola Passion Fruit Liqueur

1 oz Pineapple Juice

1 bar spoon or 1/4 of rich simple syrup (optional)



Method:

Place all ingredients in an ice-filled cocktail shaker. Chill a martini or coupe glass with ice and water as you prepare the drink. Mix the ingredients in the covered shaker for 10-15 seconds. Toss the ice and water from the chilled glass and fill with a bit of ice, then pour the shaken cocktail. Garnish with a couple of de-seeded jalapeno slices.

Now, I think this drink doesn’t exactly need the simple, but I find it helps tamp down some of the cucumber notes. If I were to make this drink again, I’d try to find some Ghost Tequila for a spicier kick, but as it stands, this drink wins for me.

Check out the rest of our National Cocktail Day offerings below. I’ll be updating this post until 6 PM ET.

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Photo: Getty/D.L. Chandler