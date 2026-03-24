Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: March 24, 2026

Source: Reach Media / Radio One

In Sybil’s latest ‘What We Need to Know’ segment, she delivers the crucial updates that directly impact our lives. From the sudden erasure of cultural landmarks in Texas to major legal verdicts and concerning shifts in airport security, here is the news we need to navigate the week.

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Dallas Crosswalks: Cultural Symbols Erased

In Dallas, Texas, city workers recently began power washing away Black Lives Matter and Rainbow crosswalks. This removal stems from a strict state mandate issued by Governor Greg Abbott. The directive targets 30 political and nonstandard street markings to enforce roadway uniformity. This move sparked immediate and heavy backlash in South Dallas and Oak Lawn, neighborhoods representing Black and LGBTQ+ communities. Our communities thrive on visible representation, making this erasure feel deeply personal. City officials say they will replace all removed markings with standard white stripes by April 28. However, local leaders refuse to let our empowering voices fade. They have already vowed to commission permanent monuments and inclusive art installations to replace the erased symbols, ensuring our shared history remains firmly visible.