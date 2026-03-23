Doja Cat's Dad Disputes 'Deadbeat' Claims, Says His Daughter Is 'Brainwashed' By Her Mother: 'That White Woman Brainwashed My Baby'

Doja Cat claims her father is a 'deadbeat' and has difficulty connecting with her.

Doja's father denies abandoning her, saying her mother 'brainwashed' her against him.

The feud has played out publicly on social media, with both sides making accusations.

Doja Cat and her dad have brought their beef online, once again.

Source: Jemal Countess / Getty

The Grammy-winning artist’s father has publicly addressed their relationship, fighting back against her claims about him by arguing that Doja Cat has been “brainwashed” by her mother.

In now-deleted videos first shared to Instagram, Doja’s father, Dumisani Dlamini, responded to the rapper’s recent claim that she had difficulty connecting with him while her world tour was in South Africa.

In his response, Dlamini says he’s “worked so hard” to build his name and reputation—citing his work in the 1992 film Sarafina! as an example—insisting that referring to him as “not a good man” is inaccurate.

“Today, I want to tell the world that I’m not gonna be used by a white woman with three kids that I was feeding those kids with the money of Sarafina!,” Dlamini said in the clip. “And my name and my reputation as a good man, I love my kids. I took care of her kids, [Doja’s mother] Deborah [Sawyer]. Three kids, white kids, they hated me. And on top of that, I spoke to Deborah that I would love you to come home, and she came home. She met my family. But no one ever talks about that.”

Dlamini continued: “And today, just because I gave birth to a superstar with money, and then it happened that white woman brainwashed my baby that I left her. I never left my kid. And everyone saw it. She played the cards because of the influence of her mother. She came to South Africa. She’s got power to see me, and she faked it. So what I want to say is to say to you guys, I am sorry if I’ve touched anyone’s nerve. I’m a man of integrity, respect, and love. Please don’t hate my baby.”

This video from the star’s father comes about a week after Doja Cat told fans she trolled her dad by sending him a link to gay porn instead of a ticket to her show. She explained at the time that even though she had been speaking with her father over text, she was told that he “couldn’t make it to my show because I don’t message him enough and I didn’t call him on WhatsApp.”

Doja went on to say that her father told her he was “very busy” and couldn’t handle the task himself, so he would relay the link to his management team.

“He said, ‘Darling, what is this? This, what I’m seeing, is gay porn. It’s like a porno on my screen, and I don’t know if it’s a scam ‘cause I feel like they’re scamming here. So please, sweetheart, I don’t know what to do with this. I can’t get the ticket,’” Doja recalled of the conversation in a TikTok video she captioned, “The Deadbeat Chronicles.”

Unfortunately for Dlamini, this isn’t the first time Doja has referred to him as a “deadbeat.” Back in 2024, the rapper used that same description when she announced her plans to diss him on a then-forthcoming project.

“Dad, lemme know when/if you need me to re-up your makeup cabinet cuz you a b***h,” she wrote at the time. “I’m gonna turn you into my next project and you’re gonna have to listen to it for the rest of your god forsaken life.”

Ultimately, however, she decided against it.

“Jk I love you,” Doja later said, taking back her original remarks. “I was mad.”

She has yet to publicly respond to her father’s latest video.

Doja Cat's Dad Disputes 'Deadbeat' Claims, Says His Daughter Is 'Brainwashed' By Her Mother: 'That White Woman Brainwashed My Baby' was originally published on bossip.com