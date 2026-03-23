Listen Live
Close
News

Afroman Says He'll Keep Running Up Songs Targeting Ohio Cops

Afroman Says He'll Keep Running Up Songs Targeting Ohio Cops

Afroman scored a major victory after officers in Ohio attempted to sue him for defamation after a botched raid at his home.

Published on March 23, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Snoop Dogg Texas Ballpark Tour

Afroman emerged triumphant in a well-publicized legal scuffle between himself and a group of Ohio police officers who attempted to sue him for defamation. Afroman says he’s forgiven the police officers, but says he’ll keep playing the songs that targeted the sheriff’s deputies as he fought to clear his name.

As we shared in our reporting last week, Afroman Joseph E. Foreman successfully defended himself against a lawsuit brought by seven Adams County Sheriff’s deputies who say that the “Because I Got High” rapper defamed them.

After a botched 2022 raid of his home where officers damaged portions of the interior, including a door, Foreman released a series of songs and videos depicting the raid, spoofing the officers, and demanding that the department offer an apology and repairs.

The songs were particularly bracing for the deputies, with one crying as the track played inside the courtroom. It all worked out in Foreman’s favor after it was decided that the spoof videos and tracks were within the sphere of protected free speech.

Speaking with TMZ Live, Afroman explained that the songs will live on in infamy and that he’ll play “Lemon Pound Cake” and “Will You Help Me Repair My Door” at his upcoming live shows.

Check out the interview below.

Photo: Getty

Afroman Says He'll Keep Running Up Songs Targeting Ohio Cops was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Donald Trump Slammed For Distasteful Post About Robert Mueller's Death

Hip-Hop Wired
BUN B RODEO NIGHT

Houston Rodeo Enforces Strict Dress Code Due To Bootylicious Attire , Social Media Has Thoughts

Hip-Hop Wired

Latto & 21 Savage's Hand Announce Bun In The Oven In "Business Is Personal" Video

Hip-Hop Wired
US-JAPAN-POLITICS-DIPLOMACY-TAKAICHI-TRUMP

Trump's Pearl Harbor Joke Makes Japan's Prime Minister Cringe, The World, Too

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
13 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Lauren E. Williams

Red Carpet Rundown: 2026 Oscars Celebrity Looks We Love

Glorilla @ Sekai_700x400
2 Items
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Win Passes To GloRilla’s Pool Day Party at Sekai March 21

Houston Rodeo 2025 asset
Entertainment  |  J. Bachelor

Houston Rodeo Sets New Rules As Crowds And Sexy Western Fits Rise

iOne Local | Hou Got Jokes Comedy Search | 2026-03-05
2 Items
Contests  |  KBXX

Got Jokes? Win a Chance to Open for ‘We Them Ones’ Comedy Tour

Family Day In The Park
Events  |  J. Bachelor

18th Annual Family Day at Sylvester Turner Park | April 11, 2026

We them Ones

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close