LAMH's Destiny Payton Talks Her Family, Foster Care & THAT Tisha Tension—'I'm No Longer Explaining' [Exclusive]

Destiny Payton is baring it all this season on Love & Marriage: Huntsville, opening up about facing friction with her homegirl, her family, and boundary-setting standards in her love life.

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This season of the NAACP Image Award-nominated series raises the stakes for Destiny as she opens up about her childhood, from navigating foster care and her mother’s addiction to finally meeting her half-siblings.

According to the MaDonni Beauty creator, that blend of humanity and drama is exactly what has kept viewers locked in for 11 seasons of the Carlos King-created show.

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“I think they like the beautiful chaos,” Destiny told BOSSIP‘s Managing Editor Dani Canada. “It’s like, when is the train wreck happening? Because we know it’s coming.”

This time around, that chaos comes with a softer side, as Destiny opens up about her past and steps into a raw, revealing, and reflective chapter of her journey.

“You’re going to see my bio mom [and] you’re going to see the woman I call mama who raised me,” she said. “You get to go back to Detroit with me and see my roots. You’re finally getting the chance to peel back the layers of where I come from, and who I am, the journey I’ve been on finding my siblings, and you get to see me back in my career that brought me into this world, which is real estate.”

Filming those moments proved to be one of the most difficult experiences of her time on the show.

“Girl, I didn’t want to do it,” Destiny admitted about filming with her mom. “I said I wanted to do it, then I didn’t want to do it. Got there to Detroit and still didn’t want to do it.”

Ultimately, she said, confronting her past publicly became a necessary step in reclaiming her story and continuing her growth.

Source: Love & Marriage Huntsville / OWN

“I felt like in order for me to evolve and move forward as a woman and as a mother, I had to face her,” she said. “It gave me the power to take away whatever story other people wanted to tell for me. It was one of the most difficult things that I’ve done in this space. You have shame, you have embarrassment, you have all the things that I’ve been through throughout my life without cameras.”

She also reflected on her mother’s life before addiction, noting that she was once a singer and that the two share several other similarities, which have, at times, complicated their relationship.

“I’m the epitome of everything she was supposed to be, which is why we have so much contention,” she said.

That’s not all viewers are seeing, however; there’s still tension looming between Destiny and LaTisha Scott amid lingering trust issues and questions of loyalty bubbling back to the surface.

Source: Love & Marriage: Huntsville / OWN

As previously reported, the two were locked in a tense face-off as Kimmi Scott looked on, with LaTisha questioning whether Destiny’s long-standing relationships with Martell Holt and Nell Fletcher outweigh their friendship. Destiny, however, pushed back, calling it an “imaginary issue.”

According to Destiny, she stands on that, and she’s done being placed in the middle of other people’s conflicts.

“Now my side is just Destiny’s side. It’s just me,” she said. “I’m no longer explaining. My loyalty shows up and is loud.”

More on the flip.