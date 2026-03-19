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Wale Details Fame, Afrobeats’ Boom, & His Plans For Nigeria

Washington D.C. Wordsmith Wale Details Fame, Afrobeats’ Boom, & His Plans For Nigeria

Published on March 19, 2026

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Wale is still going “100 Miles and Running.” The Washington D.C. wordsmith is reflecting on his career and the global rise of Afrobeats in a candid new sit-down for OkayAfrica’s Afrobeats Intelligence exclusive video podcast series.

Wale
Source: OkayAfrica/ / Afrobeats Intelligence

In the latest episode, host Joey Akan interviews the platinum-selling savant, who revisits his journey from Washington, D.C. standout to an artist straddling hip-hop and his Nigerian heritage.

Known for weaving go-go, sharp storytelling, and cultural pride into his music, Wale built his reputation from blog-era buzz with tracks like “Dig Dug (Shake It)” to chart-topping hits like “Lotus Flower Bomb.” But as he explained to Akan, the climb came with constant scrutiny.

“This s*** has never been easy for me,” Wale said. “First a rapper, then he’s gonna be a Nigerian? Oh, he’s just a go-go rapper. I had to prove that I can really rap. Oh, he can’t make a song, I made one of the biggest songs… it’s just a constant proving myself.”

Throughout the conversation, Wale opens up about growing up with Nigerian parents and feeling misunderstood in both American and African spaces. He recalled his first visit to Nigeria as a surreal moment, where his U.S. success didn’t immediately translate.

“[It felt] kind of surreal, number one album in America, and I’m like, they don’t really know me in Nigeria,” he said.

The episode also explores Wale’s early collaborations with Afrobeats artists and his perspective on the genre’s eventual explosion in the United States. He and Akan discuss the turning point when Afrobeats began gaining mainstream traction, as well as the genre’s growing global influence.

Wale also reflects on the realities of fame, detailing both its highs and its more complicated moments. He credits key career moves, including linking with Rick Ross and appearing on the Self Made compilation, with expanding his reach and reshaping how audiences viewed him.

“And I signed with Rick Ross, all my verses on that ‘Self Made’ tape—crazy! I think that put me on the map in another way,” he said. “Like, my popularity grew. I knew that when my debut came, it was going to be… it was going to be some s*** for real.”

Despite his accolades, Wale shared that true validation came in a deeply personal moment tied to his family.

“It never really resonated with my parents until I did the State of the Union with Obama,” he said. “That picture’s huge in my mom’s house. That’s when I knew like, okay, show everybody.”

The full “Afrobeats Intelligence” episode is available on major platforms, including Apple Podcasts and Spotify, with video episodes streaming on YouTube.

Washington D.C. Wordsmith Wale Details Fame, Afrobeats’ Boom, & His Plans For Nigeria was originally published on globalgrind.com

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