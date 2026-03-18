Selling Silliness: Bre Tiesi Insists She's 'Always Number One' Among Nick Cannon's Brigade Of Baby Mamas

Bre Tiesi considers herself 'always number one' in Nick Cannon's life, despite his other children's mothers.

She avoids competing with the other women, as she is solely focused on her own fulfillment.

Bre's rising fame from Selling Sunset has surprised her, as the show's popularity has spread globally.

Bre Tiesi doesn’t concern herself with what’s going on in Nick Cannon’s other families.

Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty

The Selling Sunset star recently revealed that her ranking in Nick Cannon’s unconventional family unit is “always number one.”

During a recent interview with ExtraTV, Tiesi said that her priority is not keeping up with the other women in Cannon’s life, but staying focused on her own self-fulfillment.

“Nick has a lot of mamas,” she told the outlet. “I’m always number one. I don’t know what anyone else is doing. All I know is I got what I wanted and what makes me feel good, and that’s all that matters.”

The 33-year-old has a son named Legendary Love with Cannon, who is also a father to 11 other children with various women. Tiesi insists she doesn’t compete with the other women in his life, adding that she doesn’t even think about them because it would give them “too much power.”

“As long as my needs are met, I’m number one,” she continued.

Elsewhere during her interview, Tiesi also opened up about her growing popularity from Selling Sunset, saying she did not realize just how popular the reality show was worldwide until she traveled.

“The show has been insane,” she admitted. “I never really realized how far it spread until I started traveling overseas.”

Cannon joined Tiesi at the Selling Sunset premiere back in October, where the pair smiled and posed together to show off their position as a unit. During the latest season of the Netflix show, Bre talked about her relationship with the Wild ‘n Out host, saying that everyone has a problem with her relationship–except for her.

“I am very happy. He’s amazing. I love Nick,” she said on Season 9 of the show, per People. “I have no complaints, other than everyone else having a problem with it. Whatever that means.” She went on to throw some shade at her costars, adding, “But then again, they’re all ending up not together, or divorced, or whatever situation happens for them, and I’m not.”

Nick Cannon is a father to twins Moroccan and Monroe, whom he welcomed during his six-year marriage to Mariah Carey. He shares Golden Saigon, Rise Messiah, and Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell. He has three children with Abby De La Rosa: twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir and Beautiful Zeppelin. With Bre Tieisi, he has one son, Legendary Love. He also has Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole. Lastly, he has two children with Alyssa Scott. Zen, who passed away at 5-months-old after a battle with brain cancer, and his daughter, Halo Marie.

Selling Silliness: Bre Tiesi Insists She's 'Always Number One' Among Nick Cannon's Brigade Of Baby Mamas was originally published on bossip.com