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Sexyy Red Takeover: Win a Section For SIX and $250 at Sekai

Published on March 18, 2026

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Sekai Contest
Source: General / Sekai

97.9 The Box is turning up your spring break plans with a chance to experience Sexyy Red live at Sekai Houston on Saturday, March 21 from 10PM to 2AM. One lucky winner will score a $250 credit to use at Sekai plus a VIP section for six, setting you and your crew up for a full night of energy, music, and bottle service at Houston’s hottest nightlife destination. Don’t miss your shot to catch Sexyy Red live and enjoy the ultimate party experience at Sekai.

COMPLETE THE FORM BELOW FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN


Hit the next page for rules.

SPECIFIC RULES FOR

GLORILLA DAY PARTY AND SEXYY RED LIVE AT SEKAI

In addition to the General Rules posted on the website for Station, which is owned and operated by the Company, the following Specific Rules apply to this Promotion. Please consult those General Rules in addition to these Specific Rules (collectively, the General Rules and these Specific Rules shall be referred to as the “Official Rules”). All capitalized terms not defined in these Specific Rules will have the meanings established in the General Rules. In the event there is a discrepancy or inconsistency between those General Rules and these Specific Rules, these Specific Rules shall control.

PROMOTION DESCRIPTION:

Station:                                  KBXX – 97.9 The Box FM owned and operated by:

Radio One of Texas II, LLC d/b/a Radio One Houston

Promotion:                         GLORILLA DAY PARTY AND SEXYY RED LIVE AT SEKAI

Promotion Period:        The Promotion begins on March 19, 2026 and ends on March 20, 2026.

Entry Methods:               There are 2 Entry Method(s): Online and Text Message

Number of Entries       Participants may submit no more than one (1) Entry, regardless off Entry Method.

Entry Period:                     All Entries must be received by the Station by 3:59PM on Friday, March 20, 2026.

Number of Winners: There will be 2 winners for this Promotion.

Winner Selection:        2 Winners will be selected by random on Friday, March 20, 2026.

Prize (ARV):                        The Prize consists of 2 sections for six (6) and $500 spending credit with an approximate retail value of (“ARV”): $1,000

One (1) winner will receive a Section for Six (6) and $250 credit at Sekai Night / Day Club at Glorilla Day Pool & Day Party on March 21, 2026 (ARV of $500).

One (1) winner will receive a Section for Six (6) and $250 credit at Sekai Night / Day Club at Sexyy Red Live on March 21, 2026 (ARV of $500).

Prize Provider:                 Sekai Day / Nightclub

1505 South Emanuel St.

Houston TX, 77003

The Winner agrees to look solely to applicable Prize Provider with respect to any claims, losses, or disputes in connection the element of the Prize provided by such party. The Station is not responsible for any failure of Prize Provider to deliver the Prize or any elements of the Prize.

ADDITIONAL PRIZE TERMS & CONDITIONS

Participants must be 21 years old. Winner must arrive at Sekai Night / Day Club by 2:00pm CST on March 21, 2026 to claim prize at the Glorilla Pool & Day Party. Winner must arrive at Sekai Night / Day Club by 10:00pm CST on March 21, 2026 to claim prize at Sexyy Red Live at Sekai.

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