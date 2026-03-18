Listen Live
Close
News

SleazyWorld Go Hit With Guilty Verdict In Federal Gun Case

Rapper SleazyWorld Go is facing the consequences of his past after a federal case finally reached its verdict.

Published on March 18, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

"Power Book III: Raising Kanan" Season 3 Premiere
Source: Arturo Holmes / Getty

Rapper SleazyWorld Go is facing the consequences of his past after a federal case finally reached its verdict.

The Michigan artist has had legal troubles dating back to 2016, when he was convicted on a robbery charge. Fast forward to 2022, authorities launched an investigation after he allegedly posted more than 30 images online flexing firearms.

Law enforcement later recovered multiple weapons in his possession that same year, leading to charges of possessing a machine gun and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to court documents from the 2022 case, investigators cited a pattern of alleged criminal activity tied to Sleazy and his affiliates, including connections to gun violence and drug distribution.

“Due to [SleazyWorld Go’s] open possession of fiearms despite his status as a convicted felon, the presence of several armed gang member from the SleazyWorld/Brotherland Gangs, and the knowledge known to ATF personnel that the members of the gangs are associated with gun violence, drug sales, and illegally modified fully automatic firearms, investigators determined enforcement action was appropriate.”

In the latest update, the Sleazy Flow rapper received a mixed verdict but was ultimately found guilty of possessing a Romarm/Cugir 7.62x39mm pistol.

Following the decision, Sleazy’s legal team released a statement saying, “Mr. Isaac respects the jury’s time and the court process. While he was found not guilty on several serious allegations, one count remains, and his legal team will be addressing it through a post-trial motion. Outside of this matter, he remains focused on his family, his businesses, and continuing to give back to the community.”

With sentencing still ahead, the case marks a major turning point in SleazyWorld Go’s career as he now faces the legal consequences tied to his past actions.

SleazyWorld Go Hit With Guilty Verdict In Federal Gun Case was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Friends of Ireland 2026

Donald Trump Claims He Spoke With A Former President About Iran, Aides For The 4 Living Presidents Deny That Happened

Hip-Hop Wired
South Carolina Rapper Trap Dickey Signs With Top Dawg Entertainment

South Carolina Rapper Trap Dickey Signs With Top Dawg Entertainment

Hip-Hop Wired
ISRAEL-US-PALESTINIAN-CONFLICT-DIPLOMACY

Nepo King Jared Kushner Facing Corruption Allegations As Peace Envoy

Hip-Hop Wired
The 17th Annual AAFCA Awards - Arrivals

Mase Recalls Shyne Allegedly Putting The Paws On Diddy’s Security Guard During Bad Boy Days

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
iOne Local | Hou Got Jokes Comedy Search | 2026-03-05
2 Items
Contests  |  KBXX

Got Jokes? Win a Chance to Open for ‘We Them Ones’ Comedy Tour

Houston Rodeo 2025 asset
Entertainment  |  J. Bachelor

Houston Rodeo Sets New Rules As Crowds And Sexy Western Fits Rise

Boys 4 Life
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Win Tickets To See B2K, Bow Wow & More at BOYS 4 LIFE Tour

Houston-Area Leader Rebuffs Texas Governor With Stay-Home Plea
Local  |  J-Mac

Judge Lina Hidalgo Confrontation at Houston Rodeo

Celebrity News  |  D.L. Chandler

Member Of Rep. Jasmine Crockett's Security Team Shot Dead By Cops

We them Ones

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close