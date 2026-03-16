Win Passes to Sekai’s Exclusive Night Party with 42 Dugg & Skilla Baby

Source: Sekai Houston / Sekai Houston

97.9 The Box is giving you the chance to experience one of Houston’s hottest Spring Break parties. Detroit rap stars 42 Dugg and Skilla Baby are pulling up to Sekai Houston on Saturday, March 21 for an exclusive single release party, and we’re hooking up lucky listeners with passes to get inside the building. This is your shot to be part of one of the most talked about nightlife events of the weekend with high energy music, a packed crowd, and two of the biggest names in hip hop turning up at one of Houston’s premier party spots.

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