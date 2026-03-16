Win Passes To GloRilla’s Pool Day Party at Sekai March 21

Source: Sekai Day & Nightclub / General

97.9 The Box is giving you the chance to party with one of hip hop’s hottest stars. GloRilla is bringing the energy to Sekai Houston for a special Spring Break pool and day party on Saturday, March 21, and we’re hooking you up with passes to be in the building. Don’t miss your shot to experience the vibes, music, and one of the biggest names in the game live at one of Houston’s premier nightlife spots.

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