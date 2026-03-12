HOLIDAY SEASON LIVE | Teddy Riley on Musical Legacy, Michael Jackson, Magic City & More

Teddy Riley recounts his creative process with Michael Jackson and the profound impact of their collaboration.

Riley reflects on his first visit to Atlanta's Magic City and the empowering moment of his first seven-figure publishing check.

Riley names his top 5 R&B legends and emphasizes the importance of mentoring new artists and adapting to emerging production tools.

If you grew up listening to R&B, Teddy Riley is a cornerstone of your cultural soundtrack. The New Jack Swing pioneer recently sat down for an exclusive interview on Holiday Season Live, giving fans and aspiring producers a front-row seat to his incredible journey. He shared untold stories about musical legends, massive career milestones, and his vision for the future of our culture’s music.

Creating Magic with the King of Pop

Teddy’s collaboration with Michael Jackson remains a celebrated chapter in music history. During the interview, he opened up about the making of the iconic hit “Remember the Time,” sharing, “When he heard it, his mind just went, like, into thoughts.” Riley also reminisced about how the creative process with Michael involved playful moments. He laughed as he recalled, “He scared the mess out of me, man,” when Michael pulled a legendary prank in the studio. Reflecting on the influence Michael Jackson had, Teddy said, “Some of us exist because of you. Yeah. Literally.” These shared experiences remind us that behind the music we celebrate are authentic moments of joy and camaraderie between legends.

Major Milestones and Unforgettable Nights

Success brings wild stories, and Teddy did not disappoint. He took us back to his first time visiting Atlanta’s famous Magic City, rolling in with cultural heavyweights Deion Sanders and Bobby Brown. As he put it, “That first night at Magic City? Unforgettable. It was all love, community, and music in the air.” Beyond the glamorous nights, he discussed the empowering moment he received his first seven-figure publishing check—a massive milestone that validated his relentless grind. “Getting that check, man, that was the moment I knew I made it. All that work finally paid off,” Teddy shared, underscoring the journey from humble beginnings to generational impact.

Top 5 Legends and the Future of Production

When asked to name his top five R&B artists, Riley’s list was a tribute to the greats who built the foundation of Black music: Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder, Barry White, Marvin Gaye, and Donny Hathaway. “Those are my pillars,” Teddy said. “Their voices shaped everything we do.” He spoke passionately about legacy and influence, adding, “If you really want to know real soul and power, study these legends.”

Looking forward, Riley emphasized his love for helping the next generation: “I like working with new artists more than established artists because, you know, most of the established artists, you know, they know what they want… Well, they don’t know what they want, but they want me to work with them.”

Looking forward, the chess-playing producer stays culturally connected by mentoring new artists rather than relying solely on established names. He also shared his candid views on the rise of AI in music production. Always a strategic thinker, Teddy emphasized the importance of mastering your craft while adapting to new tools.

Whether you are an aspiring producer or a lifelong fan, Teddy Riley’s career is a masterclass in creativity and resilience. No diggity, no doubt.

HOLIDAY SEASON LIVE | Teddy Riley on Musical Legacy, Michael Jackson, Magic City & More was originally published on hotspotatl.com