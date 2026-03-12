Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Teddy Riley on Musical Legacy, Michael Jackson & More

HOLIDAY SEASON LIVE | Teddy Riley on Musical Legacy, Michael Jackson, Magic City & More

Published on March 12, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • Teddy Riley recounts his creative process with Michael Jackson and the profound impact of their collaboration.
  • Riley reflects on his first visit to Atlanta's Magic City and the empowering moment of his first seven-figure publishing check.
  • Riley names his top 5 R&B legends and emphasizes the importance of mentoring new artists and adapting to emerging production tools.
2025 BET Awards - Press Room
Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty

If you grew up listening to R&B, Teddy Riley is a cornerstone of your cultural soundtrack. The New Jack Swing pioneer recently sat down for an exclusive interview on Holiday Season Live, giving fans and aspiring producers a front-row seat to his incredible journey. He shared untold stories about musical legends, massive career milestones, and his vision for the future of our culture’s music.

Creating Magic with the King of Pop

Teddy’s collaboration with Michael Jackson remains a celebrated chapter in music history. During the interview, he opened up about the making of the iconic hit “Remember the Time,” sharing, “When he heard it, his mind just went, like, into thoughts.” Riley also reminisced about how the creative process with Michael involved playful moments. He laughed as he recalled, “He scared the mess out of me, man,” when Michael pulled a legendary prank in the studio. Reflecting on the influence Michael Jackson had, Teddy said, “Some of us exist because of you. Yeah. Literally.” These shared experiences remind us that behind the music we celebrate are authentic moments of joy and camaraderie between legends.

Major Milestones and Unforgettable Nights

Success brings wild stories, and Teddy did not disappoint. He took us back to his first time visiting Atlanta’s famous Magic City, rolling in with cultural heavyweights Deion Sanders and Bobby Brown. As he put it, “That first night at Magic City? Unforgettable. It was all love, community, and music in the air.” Beyond the glamorous nights, he discussed the empowering moment he received his first seven-figure publishing check—a massive milestone that validated his relentless grind. “Getting that check, man, that was the moment I knew I made it. All that work finally paid off,” Teddy shared, underscoring the journey from humble beginnings to generational impact.

Top 5 Legends and the Future of Production

When asked to name his top five R&B artists, Riley’s list was a tribute to the greats who built the foundation of Black music: Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder, Barry White, Marvin Gaye, and Donny Hathaway. “Those are my pillars,” Teddy said. “Their voices shaped everything we do.” He spoke passionately about legacy and influence, adding, “If you really want to know real soul and power, study these legends.”

Looking forward, Riley emphasized his love for helping the next generation: “I like working with new artists more than established artists because, you know, most of the established artists, you know, they know what they want… Well, they don’t know what they want, but they want me to work with them.”

Looking forward, the chess-playing producer stays culturally connected by mentoring new artists rather than relying solely on established names. He also shared his candid views on the rise of AI in music production. Always a strategic thinker, Teddy emphasized the importance of mastering your craft while adapting to new tools.

Whether you are an aspiring producer or a lifelong fan, Teddy Riley’s career is a masterclass in creativity and resilience. No diggity, no doubt.

HOLIDAY SEASON LIVE | Teddy Riley on Musical Legacy, Michael Jackson, Magic City & More was originally published on hotspotatl.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

BRUCE BISPING ¬• bbisping@startribune.com Minneapolis, MN., Friday, 10/15/10] (left to right) Sometimes things don't go as planned as Nicole Curtis, host of "Rehab Addict with Nicole Curtis" stripped the paint off a medicine chest and found the thick

Former HGTV Star Nicole Curtis Awkwardly Explains Her "Accidental" N-Word Usage On 'The Breakfast Club'

Hip-Hop Wired
Davido In Concert - Atlanta, GA

Papoose Sends More Shots At 50 Cent On New Diss Track

Hip-Hop Wired
US-POLITICS-TRUMP

Pete "Crab Legs" Hegseth's $93B Shopping Spree Sparks Taxpayer Anger

Hip-Hop Wired
50 Cent

50 Cent ft. Max B “No More Tricks, No More Tries,” Mary J. Blige “More Than A Lover” & More | Daily Visuals 3.11.26

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
iOne Local | Hou Got Jokes Comedy Search | 2026-03-05
2 Items
Contests  |  KBXX

Got Jokes? Win a Chance to Open for ‘We Them Ones’ Comedy Tour

Don Toliver Octane Tour, Toyota Center, May 14, 2026
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Win $250 PLUS Tickets to Don Toliver LIVE May 14th

News  |  Boom Shikha

Water scarcity in 2026: The expanding impact of drought conditions

Boys 4 Life
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Win Tickets To See B2K, Bow Wow & More at BOYS 4 LIFE Tour

iOne Local | Rodeo Houston Landing Pages | 2026-03-04
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Win A 4 Pack To See Shaboozey Live This Friday!!

We them Ones

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close