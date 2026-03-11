Listen Live
Trevor Jackson Reflects on Burning Sands With Cam Newton

During a recent appearance on Funky Friday with Cam Newton, Trevor Jackson opened up about one of the most intense roles of his career while filming the 2017 Netflix film Burning Sands.

Published on March 11, 2026

57th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals
Source: Bennett Raglin / Getty

Trevor Jackson Reflects on Filming Burning Sands and the Emotional Moment He Had to Cut His Hair

During a recent appearance on Funky Friday with Cam Newton, Trevor Jackson opened up about one of the most intense roles of his career while filming the 2017 Netflix film Burning Sands.

While talking with Cam Newton, Jackson reflected on the emotional and physical toll the film took on him, including the moment he had to cut off his hair for the role.

The Burning Sands film follows a group of college students navigating the pressures and dangers of fraternity pledging during Hell Week.

Jackson played Zurich, a student determined to complete the process despite the extreme hazing and emotional strain that comes with it.

During the conversation, Jackson explained that cutting his hair was more than just a physical transformation for the role. At the time, his hair was a big part of his personal identity and image as an artist.

Letting it go became a symbolic moment that helped him fully step into the character and understand the vulnerability and sacrifice his character was experiencing.

He also spoke about how intense the filming process was overall. Many of the scenes in Burning Sands required actors to tap into deep emotional spaces, and Jackson shared that the role pushed him in ways he had never experienced before as an actor.

The Indianapolis native has continued to grow both as a musician and an actor since the film’s release.

Over the years, he has built a loyal fan base through his music and acting roles, proving his versatility across entertainment.

Fans can check out the full conversation between Trevor Jackson and Cam Newton on Funky Friday, where the singer and actor dives deeper into his career, personal growth, and some of the defining moments that shaped his journey in Hollywood.

Trevor Jackson Reflects on Burning Sands With Cam Newton was originally published on hot1009.com

