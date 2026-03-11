Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Exclusive: Amber Shana Williams, ‘The Chosen’ And ‘Glorify’

Exclusive: Amber Shana Williams Talks ‘The Chosen’ And Inspiring On The ‘Glorify’ App

We had the honor of speaking with ‘The Chosen’ actress Amber Shana Williams on all things Tamar and her real-life mission on the Glorify app.

Published on March 11, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

As a new season springs on us, you might be looking for some last-minute television shows to binge-watch before officially being outside again. Have you tried Jesus?

All jokes aside, the story of our savior is streaming in all its glory (and drama!) by way of the hit series, The Chosen. Currently preparing for its sixth season, one that’s sure to be gripping as it finally depicts the bone-chilling details of His crucification, The Chosen has amassed a worldwide audience since its Christmas Eve debut back in 2017. In the near-decade since, the show has built up an estimated audience of over 280 million — a third of that demographic is said to actually be considered non-religious. Sure, the everyday Christian could be expected to be an avid viewer, but what could be the attracting factor that brings in viewership from non-churchgoers or, dare we say it, non-believers in general?

If you had to ask us, the proof is in the production. Theatrical cinematography is at the forefront of what makes it such a treat on the eyes, but the top-notch acting from all involved is what is truly keeping the lights on. However, there’s one standout actress in specific who caught our attention from her start in Season 1 as a guest role to becoming recurring in Season 2 and finally part of the main cast from Season 3 onwards.

We’re talking about the story of Tamar, depicted with grace by talented actress Amber Shana Williams. Take a look below to get a peak at her greatness:

RELATED: Best In Black – 25 Black Gospel Artists Who’ve Made Significant Impacts On The Genre

Amber is sensational portraying the powerful and regal Tamar, not to mention being one of the sole sisters on the main cast. Thankfully she represents not only for us but with respect to believers in His name. In our exclusive conversation with her, the beauty queen gave us a breakdown of how she approaches the character, the impact its had on women who look like her and what it meant personally as an actress to rise in the ranks within the series from season to season.

As you can see below based on the camaraderie with her co-stars during a recent press run, The Chosen has a shining star with the addition of Amber Shana Williams as Tamar.

Of course, that’s not the only way Amber is helping to spread His word. She’s also entered a real-life partnership with Glorify, the top-rated Christian devotional and prayer app, by providing aspirational prayers and notes of light that both fans of The Chosen and casual users can appreciate on the daily. Talk about doing the work!

Overall, we can’t wait to see what Amber brings to the character of Tamar in the high-anticipated Season 6 of The Chosen coming this fall, in addition to the aspiration she spreading via Glorify.

What else would you expect though from a Black Queen with this much talent and grace?

Amber Shana Williams of 'The Chosen'
Mike Kubeisy
Amber Shana Williams of 'The Chosen'
Mike Kubeisy

Watch the full BAW Exclusive with Amber Shana Williams below as she gives us the rundown on The Chosen and what she hopes to accomplish by providing praise straight through the Glorify app:

Exclusive: Amber Shana Williams Talks ‘The Chosen’ And Inspiring On The ‘Glorify’ App was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

SAFRICA-ECONOMY-AVIATION

White South Africans Returning Home Despite Trump's Violence Claims

Hip-Hop Wired
Former President Trump Is Arraigned On Federal Espionage Charges

MAGA Op Laura Loomer Wants To Ban Muslims From TSA

Hip-Hop Wired
BRUCE BISPING ¬• bbisping@startribune.com Minneapolis, MN., Friday, 10/15/10] (left to right) Sometimes things don't go as planned as Nicole Curtis, host of "Rehab Addict with Nicole Curtis" stripped the paint off a medicine chest and found the thick

Former HGTV Star Nicole Curtis Awkwardly Explains Her "Accidental" N-Word Usage On 'The Breakfast Club'

Hip-Hop Wired
Davido In Concert - Atlanta, GA

Papoose Sends More Shots At 50 Cent On New Diss Track

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
iOne Local | Hou Got Jokes Comedy Search | 2026-03-05
2 Items
Contests  |  KBXX

Got Jokes? Win a Chance to Open for ‘We Them Ones’ Comedy Tour

Don Toliver Octane Tour, Toyota Center, May 14, 2026
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Win $250 PLUS Tickets to Don Toliver LIVE May 14th

Boys 4 Life
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Win Tickets To See B2K, Bow Wow & More at BOYS 4 LIFE Tour

iOne Local | Rodeo Houston Landing Pages | 2026-03-04
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Win A 4 Pack To See Shaboozey Live This Friday!!

Celebrity  |  Danielle Canada

Pulling The (P-Poppin') Plug: The Atlanta Hawks Cancel 'Magic City Monday' Game After Baller Backlash

We them Ones

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close