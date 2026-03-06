Listen Live
Close
Music

KLASSIC KUTS: A Heaven Filled Party Joint

A deep-cut boogie classic driven by a hypnotic drum beat, a slick keyboard riff, and one of the smoothest choruses of the early ’80s.

Published on March 6, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Fake 1200 Technics
Source: Madd Hatta / Madd Hatta

Some records don’t knock on the door — they kick it open. Jerry Carr’s “This Must Be Heaven” is one of those joints where the introduction alone tells you everything you need to know about what kind of party you just walked into. Before a single lyric is sung, that driving drum pattern locks in like a heartbeat on cruise control, and then comes that slick little keyboard lick — playful, confident, and funky as all outdoors. It’s the musical equivalent of rolling the windows down, letting the summer air hit your face, and knowing something good is about to happen.

Released in 1981 on Cherie Records, the song feels like boogie in its purest form — not flashy, not desperate for radio love, just cool, steady, and built for movement. Jerry Carr, a Detroit-bred singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist, knew how to let a groove breathe. Instead of rushing into vocals, he lets that rhythm section set the mood, prepping the floor for what becomes a full-blown feel-good moment by the time the chorus finally lands.

And when it hits? Oh yeah — that’s when the room changes.
“This must be heaven…”
Carr’s smooth, optimistic voice glides in like a warm smile, turning a funky setup into a soulful payoff. It’s not a record that screams for attention — it earns it. The groove stays tight, the keys shimmer just enough, and the rhythm section never lets up, carrying the song forward like a luxury ride down Woodward Avenue at dusk.

The beauty of “This Must Be Heaven” is how effortlessly it balances romance and rhythm. It works as a slow-burn dance record, a roller-skating rink anthem, or the joint a DJ drops when they want the crowd to lean back, nod their heads, and vibe together for a few minutes.

Jerry Carr may have stayed under the mainstream radar, but this record didn’t. It lived in DJ crates, house parties, and late-night mixes — passed hand to hand like a secret handshake. Forty-plus years later, that drum beat still drives, that keyboard lick still teases, and that chorus still feels like the truth.

Because sometimes… it really is heaven. Thank you Mr. Carr for this slice of Heaven. Mmmm.

I introduce to you a Klassic KutJerry Carr – This Must Be Heaven. Check it out below. You’re Welcome.

Klassic Love,

Madd Hatta

KLASSIC KUTS: A Heaven Filled Party Joint was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

BRUCE BISPING ¬• bbisping@startribune.com Minneapolis, MN., Friday, 10/15/10] (left to right) Sometimes things don't go as planned as Nicole Curtis, host of "Rehab Addict with Nicole Curtis" stripped the paint off a medicine chest and found the thick

Former HGTV Star Nicole Curtis Awkwardly Explains Her "Accidental" N-Word Usage On 'The Breakfast Club'

Hip-Hop Wired
Davido In Concert - Atlanta, GA

Papoose Sends More Shots At 50 Cent On New Diss Track

Hip-Hop Wired
US-POLITICS-TRUMP

Pete "Crab Legs" Hegseth's $93B Shopping Spree Sparks Taxpayer Anger

Hip-Hop Wired
50 Cent

50 Cent ft. Max B “No More Tricks, No More Tries,” Mary J. Blige “More Than A Lover” & More | Daily Visuals 3.11.26

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
iOne Local | Hou Got Jokes Comedy Search | 2026-03-05
2 Items
Contests  |  KBXX

Got Jokes? Win a Chance to Open for ‘We Them Ones’ Comedy Tour

Don Toliver Octane Tour, Toyota Center, May 14, 2026
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Win $250 PLUS Tickets to Don Toliver LIVE May 14th

News  |  Boom Shikha

Water scarcity in 2026: The expanding impact of drought conditions

Boys 4 Life
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Win Tickets To See B2K, Bow Wow & More at BOYS 4 LIFE Tour

iOne Local | Rodeo Houston Landing Pages | 2026-03-04
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Win A 4 Pack To See Shaboozey Live This Friday!!

We them Ones

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close