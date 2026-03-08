Minnie Forbes: The Last Living Negro League Baseball Team Owner

Source: Mark Cunningham / Getty

Minnie Forbes, born in 1932, holds a unique place in American sports history as the last living owner of a Negro League baseball team. At just 24 years old, Forbes became the owner of the Detroit Stars, leading the team from 1956 to 1958. She stepped into the role after taking over from her uncle, Ted Rasberry, who was unable to own multiple teams under league rules. Her leadership during a pivotal time in baseball history placed her among a very small group of women who owned franchises in the Negro Leagues.

Before becoming an owner, Forbes was already involved in the game as a player. She played third base for the Kansas City Monarchs in the late 1950s and also competed in softball with the Grand Rapids Chicks, an all-Black women’s team. Her involvement in multiple levels of the sport demonstrated both her passion for baseball and her willingness to challenge barriers during an era marked by racial discrimination and the gradual integration of Major League Baseball.

In the decades following her time in baseball, Forbes continued to leave an impact in her community. She spent nearly 40 years working in retail at Jacobson’s department store in Grand Rapids, Michigan, before retiring in 1997. Her legacy has since been widely recognized, including an honor at the White House in 2013 for her contributions to athletics and civil rights. More recently, she was named the 2025 Hazel R. Lewis Legacy Award Honoree by the NAACP Greater Grand Rapids Branch, celebrating a lifetime dedicated to breaking barriers and uplifting representation in sports and beyond.