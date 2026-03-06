SummerHouse's KJ Dillard Details His Ciara Connection, Dara Romance Rumblings & Jesse's Bro-Code Breach [Exclusive]

A new Summer House housemate is bonding over shared Blackness, flirting with a Hamptons romance, and sounding off on this season’s bro-code breach.



Source: Kareem Black / Bravo

Since joining the series, KJ Dillard has quickly formed meaningful connections inside the house, particularly with Ciara Miller.

Speaking with BOSSIP, KJ said his instant bond with Ciara came from their shared Blackness, upbringing by single mothers, and perspectives on navigating identity in largely white spaces.

Source: Bryan Bedder / Bravo

KJ also bonded with fellow newcomer Bailey Taylor, sharing personal details about his estrangement from his father.



“As soon as me and Ciara related on that, it was just like brother-and-sister vibes,” KJ said. “It was very rewarding to share that part of my story with her and Bailey. Hopefully somebody watching can relate and feel like it’s going to be okay.” https://www.instagram.com/reel/DU3rVQ8Cb9V/?igsh=MXMweWx2YWg2dThlaQ==

Born in Phoenix and raised in Kansas City, KJ’s journey to Bravo featured a love for skateboarding but deep-seated identity struggles as he grew up feeling like an outsider and struggled with racism.



“Growing up in the Midwest was tough because it is a bit segregated still in certain ways,” KJ said. “Not like it was in the ’60s, but socially it’s a bit behind compared to the coasts.” He continued, “I dealt with racial things growing up, and especially being a Black skateboarder I got made fun of by both Black and white kids,” KJ said. “I played sports, basketball and football, but I skateboarded. People see skateboarding as a white sport, which is not the case. Some of the best skateboarders are Black.” Despite that, KJ told BOSSIP that those experiences helped shape his resilience. “It affected me a lot,” he said. “But I just kept prevailing and pushing forward. It built tough skin. Obviously no one should have to go through that, but that’s just part of life.” Now, feeling emboldened from his hardships, KJ is showcasing his personality and brewing bortherhood with the likes of West Wilson. Their strength of their relationship was highlighted this season when West checked in on KJ’s mental health during an emotional conversation. “West is the man,” KJ said. “That’s literally a brother I never had. It’s not easy living with anxiety, but for someone to check in and care about how you’re doing mentally, it speaks volumes.” Source: Bryan Bedder / Bravo

That loyalty to West also shaped KJ’s reaction to one of the season’s more uncomfortable exchanges involving Jesse Solomon.

In a recent episode, Jesse asked West whether he would be upset if he made out with Ciara, a conversation that later sparked a tense discussion between Jesse and Ciara herself.

On Tuesday’s episode, Ciara said the move made her feel objectified, explaining that it seemed like Jesse viewed her as a hookup rather than someone worth romantically pursuing.

“It just made me feel like you think of me as a sexual conquest,” Ciara said during the episode, noting that if Jesse were truly interested, he could have asked her out instead of clearing it with West first. She said the moment highlighted a recurring frustration in her dating life. “I can say I want a boyfriend and a relationship, but it feels like people just want to hook up and not take things seriously.”

KJ, who was on-hand for Jesse’s uncomfortable ask to West, told BOSSIP it felt like a clear breach of brotherly etiquette.

“Definitely bro-code violation,” KJ said. “I love Jesse — he’s a good bro — but I was just a bit disappointed.”

While house tensions simmered, KJ maintained a more neutral stance and set his focus elsewhere, on something more enticing: Dara Levitan.

The pair sparked interest among viewers after a flirtatious interaction during a party, with KJ admitting he felt an immediate pull.

“She’s so pretty,” KJ said during the episode. “Initially, when she came up to me, I was like, ‘Why is she coming to talk to me? I’m trying way too hard.’ But there’s some energy here.”

Dara also acknowledged that she felt chemistry with KJ, though the reality star admitted his mindset heading into the summer was to keep things casual.

“This is all new to me,” KJ told BOSSIP. “I was like, ‘Alright, I’m gonna be single. I’m gonna enjoy myself, have a good time.’”

That plan, however, may already be shifting.

Asked whether he’s leaning into his self-described “lover boy” tendencies, KJ hinted the situation is still unfolding.

“To be continued with me and Dara,” he told BOSSIP. “She’s cute. She’s very pretty. She’s amazing. Very emotionally intelligent. Y’all will see what happens.” Source: Bryan Bedder / Bravo

Ultimately, for KJ, the experience of joining Summer House has been meaningful beyond the drama and dating storylines. After years of feeling like he didn’t quite fit in growing up, the fan response has been particularly impactful.

“It’s been so amazing,” KJ said of viewers embracing him on the show. “I’m very thankful for the fan support. I love the fans. I respond to as many people as I can on Instagram.” Source: Bravo / Bravo

Watch new episodes of Summer House, Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo and stream the next day on Peacock.

