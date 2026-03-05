Stefon Diggs Gets Released By New England Patriots & Social Media Calls It Cardi B Karma

Listen Live
Stefon Diggs Released By New England Patriots, Social Media Reacts

After losing the Super Bowl, splitting with Cardi B, and facing assault charges, Stefon Diggs was informed by the New England Patriots that he’ll be released.

Published on March 5, 2026

NFL: FEB 05 Super Bowl LX New England Patriots
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Stefon Diggs’ 2026 was already off to a bad start after he lost the Super Bowl, Cardi B broke up with him, and he is currently battling an assault case, but it just got even more aggravating.

The wide receiver reportedly no longer has an NFL home. The New England Patriots informed Diggs that he would be released once the new NFL league year begins on March 11.

Diggs seemingly confirmed the news on Instagram, posting a hyped-up photo of himself in uniform with the overlay reading “THANK YOU for a hell of a year. We family forever @patriots.”

It was just a few weeks ago that Diggs reminded everyone that he was still under contract, but that seems to be the very reason the Pats are cutting him. Last year, he signed a three-year $63.5 million contract, and next week, he’d be due an additional $6 million.

During his lone season as a Patriot, he recorded 85 catches for 1,013 yards while scoring four touchdowns. So that’s not to say he didn’t produce, but at 32 years old and being the second-most expensive player on the roster, the Pats thought it wasn’t worth it.

Beyond clearing $16 million in cap space, it also removes some of the drama weighing on the Patriots’ locker room.

After getting his sentencing delayed until wrapping up the Super Bowl, on Feb. 13, Diggs was charged with felony strangulation and misdemeanor assault charges stemming from an alleged dispute with his personal chef.

He pleaded not guilty, but the chef claims it was over unpaid wages, which led to him storming into her room, where he “smacked her across the face” and “tried to choke her using the crook of his elbow around her neck.”

Investigators said the woman first reported the incident to police on Dec. 16, two weeks after it occurred, and now a pre-trial hearing in the case is scheduled for April 1.

This is on top of him being blown out by the Seattle Seahawks in the Super Bowl, 29-13, and Cardi B calling it quits just months after giving birth to their son, reportedly because of a breakdown in trust, making things “too heated and complicated.”

See social media’s reaction to Diggs’ string of bad luck below.

