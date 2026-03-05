Listen Live
You're Fired: President Donald Trump Fires DHS Secretary Kristi Noem

You're Fired: President Donald Trump Fires DHS Secretary Kristi Noem

President Donald Trump has announced on Thursday (March 5) that he has fired DHS Secretary Kristi Noem from her post.

Published on March 5, 2026

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem Testifies During House Judiciary Committee Hearing
Source: Heather Diehl / Getty

Department of Homeland Security Kristi Noem has been relieved of her duties by President Donald Trump after a string of controversies followed the Cabinet member. As this is breaking, reactions to the news from talking heads and general observers alike have been robust and voluminous.

Former Secretary Kristi Noem faced a flurry of tough questions this week during a House Judiciary Committee hearing that examined her role as the head of the department, and alleged mishandling of funds and other issues.

As was recently reported, Noem faced grilling from Rep. Jasmine Crockett and other members of the committee, and the rumblings of her being let go from the post had been swirling about for weeks after a series of reports from The Wall Street Journal that dug deep into the inner workings of the department.

The firing, which actually reads more like a demotion, was announced on Trump’s Truth Social platform, where he named Sen. Markwayne Mullin as the new DHS Secretary, with Noem becoming a “envoy” for the “Shield Of The Americas,” a department that remains something of a mystery.

“I am pleased to announce that the Highly Respected United States Senator from the Great State of Oklahoma, Markwayne Mullin, will become the United States Secretary of Homeland Security (DHS), effective March 31, 2026,” Trump wrote.

Trump gave glowing praise to Noem in the role and added that Noem will serve as “Special Envoy for The Shield of the Americas,” a role that, to wit, hadn’t existed until the president said so today.

Online, the reaction to the firing of Kristi Noem is still developing, as are the details. We’ll return to this post with additional details as they happen.

Photo: Getty

You're Fired: President Donald Trump Fires DHS Secretary Kristi Noem was originally published on hiphopwired.com

