Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 134

You know why we’re here!

Source: Mat Hayward/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Back at it again with this week’s hottest thirst traps that dropped during an eventful week dominated by T.I.’s ongoing feud with 50 Cent, Cardi surprising her Houston crowd with a Megan Thee Stallion pop-up, Mathew Knowles shutting down interview over Tina Knowles mention, the Wayans brothers returning in bonkers new Scary Movie trailer, and more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Porsha Williams making her return to the series after sharing sweet photos and videos from her romantic Bali baecation with girlfriend, Sway.

The couple reportedly stayed in a lavish Boeing passenger jet villa that costs around $3,000 per night, according to The Sun.

Basking in opulence, the couple also enjoyed a fireworks display under the night sky and gave followers a peek inside their unique accommodations, which included a cozy living room area, poolside breakfast, and scenic deck with sweeping coastal views.

“From the incredible ocean views in Uluwatu to the peaceful forest and jungle scenery in Ubud, every place felt beautiful in its own way,” she wrote on Instagram. The landscapes were crazy, literally breathtaking 😩, the people were so kind, and the whole island had such a calm, welcoming energy. I loved it! 🫶🏽 Feeling really blessed to have experienced it all… and even more grateful to share it with my lady @porsha4real. 🫶🏽❤️ What an amazing trip and a place we’ll never forget. 🌴🙏”

This week’s thirst trap compilation also features Ari Lennox along with La La Anthony and Kehlani giving what needs to be gave.

There’s also big baddie energy from Heather Sanders, Dess Dior, and more, so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip.