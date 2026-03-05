Dream Big: Timothée Chalamet Joins Basketball Legends LeBron James & Steve Nash For A Special Episode of 'Mind the Game'

Actors must maintain discipline and health during breaks, just as athletes do in the offseason.

Kobe Bryant's legendary work ethic inspires actors like Chalamet to fully commit to their craft.

Crossing over between sports and film reveals the common pursuit of greatness through obsession and evolution.

When two basketball legends sit down to talk mastery, it makes sense they’d bring in someone who’s chasing that same level of greatness in a completely different arena.

That’s exactly what happened on a special live episode of Mind the Game in Hollywood, where LeBron James, Steve Nash, and Timothée Chalamet got together for a wide-ranging conversation about what it really takes to excel at the highest level.

The episode blended hoops talk with Hollywood insight, as Chalamet—a lifelong basketball fan—compared the craft of acting with the discipline and preparation that elite athletes bring to the court.

Competition, Creativity, and Finding the Balance

Early in the discussion, Nash posed an interesting question: how does someone in a creative field balance ambition with artistry?

“In sports… you have to balance the ego and the team,” Nash explained. “You have to reconcile your own individual wants needs growth within the team landscape. I’m interested from your perspective how do you reconcile the competitive side of being career driven with the artistic side?”

Chalamet said the competitive side actually helps keep him grounded.

“Well, the competitive side is keeping me grounded, I feel like,” he said. “And to that extent, I mean, how many road maps in front of me are really healthy to look at? I would say few.”

The actor explained that while Hollywood has plenty of examples to study, not all of them end well — something that motivates him to carve out his own path.

“I could see a lot of road maps, you know, heroes of mine that don’t end in a particularly put together form,” he said with a laugh before jokingly dodging Nash’s request to name names.

He also admitted that he sometimes envies the camaraderie that comes with team sports.

“I feel like again that’s why I’m envious in sports because you have the camaraderie of the locker room,” Chalamet said. “The high pressure stakes of Hollywood and you see people crack… it’s almost like people are anticipating that sometimes.”

For him, staying focused on goals — rather than indulgence or paranoia about losing success — is the key to navigating that world.

“I see two traps,” he explained. “One is a life of indulgence… The other trap is like paranoia. Like I’m going to hold on to what I have for dear life because I don’t want to. But I’m in the middle path… I want to keep shining and building and going forth.”

Acting Like an Athlete

Later in the conversation, Nash asked a question that any sports fan might wonder about: how exactly does an actor train the way athletes do?

“Take me back to like you get the role and now like how do you become Bob Dylan?” Nash asked. “What does trying to add something to your game look like for an actor?”

Chalamet said the process isn’t as simple as watching other movies for inspiration.

“It’s less looking at movies and more looking at real life,” he explained. “Jack Fisk… says he never pulls from another movie because you’re already pulling down. You’re pulling from watered down life.”

Instead, the real challenge — especially between projects — is maintaining the discipline to stay mentally and physically healthy.

“I feel like the offseason for an actor is you don’t destroy yourself,” Chalamet said bluntly. “That’s how low the requirement is and how high the stakes are.”

The actor admitted that taking care of himself hasn’t always been easy, but moving to Los Angeles and adopting a healthier routine helped him lock in on his work.

“I’m really like I got this rare gift… to be working on projects at the highest level,” he said. “So I want to seize it.”

Kobe’s Influence and Going All-In

Chalamet also pointed to the legendary work ethic of Kobe Bryant as a major inspiration for how he approaches his craft.

“That Kobe stuff doesn’t happen with him partying,” he said. “And that’s why I took that approach on Marty Supreme, too.”

The actor explained that when everyone involved in a project is sacrificing to make something special, it only makes sense to go all out.

“If we’re all taking pay cuts to be here, we might as well like really go extremely hard and be very intentional about what we’re doing.”

Hoops, Movies, and a Full-Circle Moment

The episode also featured some lighter moments. Chalamet geeked out about the NBA, talked about growing up a fan of the New York Knicks, and even broke down a scene from Dune: Part Two while the group watched it together.

At one point, he also reflected on how surreal it was to be sitting across from LeBron — someone he’s admired for years.

“LeBron’s been to me my whole career, my whole life, you know,” he said.

For fans watching the live taping in Hollywood, the crossover between sports and film turned out to be surprisingly natural. Whether they were talking about championship runs or character preparation, the underlying message was the same: greatness — in any field — takes obsession, discipline, and a willingness to keep evolving.

And judging by the conversation, all three of them are still very much in that process.

