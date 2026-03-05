Listen Live
Close
Pop Culture

Cardi B Brings Out Megan Thee Stallion In Houston

Cardi B Surprises Houston Crowd By Bringing Out Megan Thee Stallion Onstage

We love to see a Hottie-Bardi moment.

Published on March 5, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion delivered a surprise collaboration during Cardi's Houston tour stop.
  • The rappers' on-stage chemistry and coordinated outfits captivated the audience.
  • Megan Thee Stallion's appearance highlights the close relationship between the two female artists.
Cardi B Little Miss Drama Tour - Los Angeles
Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

The Bardi Gang and Hotties got a surprise they definitely weren’t expecting.

On March 4, Cardi B lit up Houston for the first night of her sold-out Little Miss Drama Tour stop. While on stage, the New York rapper delivered a hometown surprise. Out walked Houston’s own Megan Thee Stallion.

Everyone knows Megan rides hard for her city. Still, the moment caught many fans off guard. As the opening notes from their joint hit “Bongos” blasted through the venue, Megan strutted onto the stage to a roar from the crowd.

In videos that have already gone viral, the chemistry between the two rappers is undeniable. Cardi B and Megan moved across the stage together, spitting bars and hyping up the audience while Houston proudly cheered its hometown superstar.

Cardi B And Megan Thee Stallion Rock Fire Engine Red Fits On Stage In Houston

And of course, the fashion was fashioning.

Megan stepped out in a flirty two-piece look featuring a red plaid pleated mini skirt and a matching long-sleeve bralette top. Her body was bodying (as always), and she finished the look with black leather booties. Now rocking blonde hair, the rapper styled her curls in a deep side part with glamorous waves that gave full bombshell energy.

Cardi matched the moment in a sparkly red bodysuit paired with black patent leather booties. Her dark hair with red highlights pulled the whole look together, giving just the right amount of drama for the stage.

The appearance comes during a busy season for Megan. The rapper has been everywhere lately, turning heads at Milan Fashion Week and the 2026 Winter Olympics. She also recently announced her upcoming role in Moulin Rouge! The Musical on Broadway.

Still, in true girls-girl fashion, she made time to pop out and support Cardi. (Fans of the rappers know they have performed on stage several times together. In fact, Megan Thee Stallion brought out Cardi B to perform onstage during her Hot Girl Summer Tour at Madison Square Garden in 2024.)

Megan Thee Stallion Performs During The Hot Girl Summer Tour At Madison Square Garden In New York City
Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Cardi’s Little Miss Drama Tour has already been packed with moments. Just last week (February 27) in San Francisco, the rapper surprised fans when her 7-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus walked her down the catwalk to kick off the show’s final act.

Between surprise guests, viral stage moments, and fashion-forward costumes, Cardi is clearly not playing about this tour.

Cardi B’s tour continues through April 18.

Cardi B Surprises Houston Crowd By Bringing Out Megan Thee Stallion Onstage was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert

Drake Was Often Excluded From Lil Wayne’s Tour Bus For Not Fitting In, Says ‘The Carter’ Director

Hip-Hop Wired
British rapper Justin Jude Clarke-Samuels aka Ghetts...

Supacell' Actor Ghetts Sentenced To 12 Years In Hit-And-Run Case

Hip-Hop Wired
Cardi B Little Miss Drama Tour - Los Angeles

Cardi B Wants Tasha K To Hand Over Bank Records In $4M Legal Battle

Hip-Hop Wired

Apple Unveils New M5 MacBook Air, M5 Pro/Max MacBook Pro Models

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Cardi Concert Afterparty
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Win Passes to the OFFICIAL Cardi B Afterparty at Sekai | March 4

Beyonce Concert In Houston
103 Items
News  |  J. Bachelor

1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston

Celebrity  |  Danielle Canada

NAACP Image Awards: Delroy Lindo & Michael B. Jordan Receive Standing Ovation After BAFTAs N-Word Incident, MBJ Says 'I Love Being Black'

7 Items
Entertainment  |  Sammy Approved

What’s Black On Netflix: March 2026

5 Items
News  |  Nia Noelle

Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: March 2, 2026

We them Ones

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close