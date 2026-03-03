Source: Pool / Getty

The Apalachee High School shooting in Winder, Ga., was one of many examples of the ongoing problem with wanton and unpredictable gun violence in America. Colt Gray, a 14-year-old student at the time, took possession of an AR-15-style rifle and killed four of his classmates and injured nine others in a shooting rampage that shocked the nation once again.

How was such a young person able to obtain such a powerful weapon, you ask? Well, Colt’s father Colin Gray bought the gun for his then underage son in November 2023, according to Yahoo! News. To make matters worse, that purchase was made approximately seven months after Jackson County Sheriffs knocked on his door to investigate alleged threats that Colt made about shooting up his school.

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Buying your troubled child a rifle AFTER police investigated him for making violent threats is textbook parental malpractice but the elder Gray’s defense attorneys attempted to make the nonsensical make sense.

The father’s defense team argued the father bought the son the rifle to shift his focus from computers and gaming and get him interested in the outdoors, hunting and target shooting.

As stupid as that is, why was this barely-teenaged boy able to access the firearm so easily? Apparently, father Gray doesn’t have a good answer to that question either…

On Day 4 of his trial, prosecutors showed jurors a Barrow County Sheriff’s Office deputy’s body camera video. The deputy showed up at the father’s home after the school shooting, and when the father came out of the home, he said “I knew it.”



At this time, there has been no sentencing date for Colin Gray and no trial date set for his son, Colt Gray. However, we, and we’re sure the Apalachee community, are hoping that both father and son are sentenced to the maximum time in accordance with the law.

Apalachee School Shooting: Father Of Shooter Found Guilty Of 27 Criminal Charges Including Murder was originally published on bossip.com