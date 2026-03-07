Listen Live
Win Shaboozey Tickets at Rodeo Houston

Published on March 7, 2026

Shaboozey
Source: Shaboozey / Cowboy Carter

Houston, get ready because 97.9 The Box is hooking you up in a major way.

We are giving away a four pack of tickets to see Shaboozey live on Friday, March 13 at RodeoHouston. If you already know how Rodeo season feels in the city, then you know this is one show you do not want to miss.

Want to win on air? Tune in to 97.9 The Box weekdays and listen for your cue to call. You can score your tickets with Good Morning H Town, during middays with Keisha Nicole, or in the afternoons with G Man. We are giving you multiple chances to lock in this Rodeo experience.

Can not wait to win on air? We got you covered there too. COMPLETE THE FORM BELOW FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN.

