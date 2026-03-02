Listen Live
Houston's Own Ali Siddiq Wins NAACP Image Award, Cementing His Legacy

Published on March 1, 2026

Ali Siddiq
Source: Getty / Ali Siddiq

Comedian Ali Siddiq officially shattered the industry’s glass ceiling at the 57th NAACP Image Awards, taking home the trophy for Outstanding Variety (Series or Special). The win, announced on February 28, 2026, celebrates his hit comedy special, “My Two Sons,” and marks a monumental shift in how stand-up excellence is recognized in the digital age.

What makes this victory particularly groundbreaking is its origin. Siddiq won the award for a project that was independently produced and released directly to fans via his official YouTube channel. By bypassing traditional powerhouses like Netflix, HBO, and Comedy Central, Siddiq has become the first artist to win a major variety award with a self-funded, self-distributed special.

The win is a testament to the massive scale of Siddiq’s grassroots success. Since its release in 2025, “My Two Sons” has amassed over 12 million views, proving that high-level production and storytelling can thrive outside the studio system. The special follows his “The Domino Effect” series, which solidified his reputation as one of the premier storytellers in the world of stand-up.

Siddiq is no stranger to the spotlight, having previously earned accolades such as winning Comedy Central’s “Up Next” in 2013 and reaching the finals of NBC’s “Bring the Funny” in 2019. However, this NAACP Image Award elevates him to a new echelon of cultural influence, validating his “do-it-yourself” business model as a viable path for the next generation of performers.

With a trophy in hand and a skyrocketing digital presence, the Houston native shows no signs of slowing down. He is currently headlining his “I Got A Story To Tell” national tour, with upcoming stops at venues like the Hershey Theatre and several major comedy festivals. For Siddiq, the award isn’t just a personal win—it’s a signal to the industry that the audience, not the network, now holds the power.

