Megan Thee Stallion Makes History With Broadway Debut In 'Moulin Rouge'

Hot Girl Meg is now Broadway Megan. She announced this week that she’s heading to the Great White Way to star in Moulin Rouge! The Musical, based on the 2001 movie created and directed by Baz Luhrmann.

A Broadway run that began in 2019 was interrupted by COVID and brought back in 2021, where it has been playing at the Al Hirschfeld Theater ever since. In 2020, the show won 10 Tonys, including Best Musical.

“Stepping onto the Broadway stage and joining the Moulin Rouge! The Musical team is an absolute honor,” Megan Thee Stallion, born Megan Pete, said in a statement. “I’ve always believed in pushing myself creatively and theater is definitely a new opportunity that I’m excited to embrace. Broadway demands a different level of discipline, preparation and storytelling, but I’m up for the challenge and can’t wait for the Hotties to see a new side of me.”

The real Moulin Rouge opened in Paris in 1889. At the time, it was viewed as a place for the working and elite classes to hang out together and was famous for its ‘can-can’ dancers. It still exists, putting on two shows a night.

Lahrmann’s 2001 film starred Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor, spawning the hit remake of “Lady Marmalade” with Pink, Christina Aguilera, Missy, Lil’ Kim and Mya.

Megan is playing club owner Harold Zidler, which would make her the first woman to play the role. It has yet to be announced if she’ll play the role as a man or a woman. This will mark Megan’s Broadway debut.

If you want to see her debut, get your dollars up now. Megan will only be on Broadway for eight weeks, from Tuesday, March 24 to Sunday, May 17. If you’re wondering if her current boyfriend, Dallas Mavericks player Klay Thompson, will be there in support, getting to her opening night show would be tight. He has a night game in Dallas on March 23 and another in Colorado on the 25th.

A private jet from Dallas to New York could take from 2 hours 15 minutes to 3 hours and 50 minutes. (Heavier commercial jets get there a little faster, but none would be heading out of Dallas that late.) From New York to Denver is trickier – it takes 3-and-a-half to 5 hours to get there.

