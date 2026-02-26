Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: February 26, 2026

Source: Reach Media / Radio One

Sybil Wilkes is back with another edition of “What We Need to Know,” delivering the stories that matter most to our community. From economic changes that impact our wallets to moments of protest and remembrance that touch our hearts, here’s a look at the headlines.

Here is a breakdown of the headlines making waves right now.

Economic Impact of New Tariffs

President Trump has introduced a new 10% global tariff after the Supreme Court struck down a significant portion of his previous levies. The court determined that the president did not have the authority to impose such taxes under existing emergency acts, nullifying 70% of the prior tariffs. While the overall rates have decreased, some duties remain as high as 50%. Economic analysts are cautioning that these remaining tariffs will likely continue to inflate prices on everyday goods, meaning consumers may still feel the financial pressure at the checkout counter.