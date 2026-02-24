These 2016 R&B Albums Still Hit Different in 2026

Source: JUSTIN TALLIS / Getty

A whole decade has passed since 2016, and if you were outside that year, you already know the R&B hit different. Check out the R&B albums turning 10 this year that still resonate today.

These albums still feel right today because they were raw and authentic. It was moody. It was experimental. It was political. It was vulnerable. This article from Revolt says that 2016 helped define the sonic and cultural landscape of the late 2010s. Streaming was taking over, artists were blending genres without apology, and some of our favorites were unknowingly dropping what would become their final albums of the decade.

There was something in the air that year. R&B artists were not just making songs for the radio. They were crafting full-fledged bodies of work. Albums felt intentional. Visual rollouts were cinematic. Lyrics were raw and deeply personal. It was the era of surprise drops, think pieces, and timelines in shambles. You had to be present because once the internet got hold of a lyric or a visual, it was over.

Ten years later, these projects still feel just as rich. The production does not sound dated. The themes still resonate. The risks paid off. From stripped-down confessionals to funk-inspired pivots, 2016 gave us albums that shaped playlists, influenced a new generation of artists, and became comfort soundtracks for a lot of us navigating love, heartbreak, and identity.

As these R&B classics hit their 10th anniversary in 2026, we are running them back and giving them their flowers again. If you have not pressed play in a minute, consider this your reminder.