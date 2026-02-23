Lou Williams Keeps It Real on Career, Culture, & Life After the League

✕

Source: R1 Digital/Getty Images / R1

When you think of the ultimate 6th Man, one name inevitably comes to mind: Lou Williams. The three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year sat down recently to chop it up about everything from his legendary run in the league to his new ventures, giving fans a candid look at the man behind the buckets.

From the jump, it’s clear that “Lemon Pepper Lou” is enjoying retirement on his own terms. Reflecting on his transition from the hardwood to the microphone with his podcast, Underground Lounge, Williams kept it 100 about the perks of his legacy. “Everywhere I pull up, they usually catering for me,” he joked, highlighting the love he still gets in every city he played in.

Of course, you can’t talk to Lou Will without bringing up the infamous “bubble” incident. For years, the story ran that he snuck out of the NBA bubble to hit Magic City. Williams set the record straight once and for all, explaining that the narrative got twisted. “I did not sneak out of the bubble. I had permission to be out. I did go get some food, and that’s where I was at,” he clarified. It’s a moment that became a cultural touchstone, forever linking him to wings and Atlanta culture.

Beyond the viral moments, Williams opened up about the deep connections he made during his career. He reminisced about sharing tequila with Kobe Bryant on flights, soaking up game from one of the greatest to ever do it. He also touched on the business side of things, discussing his record label, Winners United, and his passion for putting on new artists.

Williams also kept it real about his decision to walk away from the game. He admitted that he wanted to leave while he still had respect, rather than hanging on too long. “I wanted to go out on top… I wanted to go out as the legend that he was with them parties. And I wanted to leave it alone,” he said, referencing his famous “LouWillVille” parties that had to come to an end as he matured.

Whether he’s breaking down the current state of the Hawks or putting on for his community through music, Lou Williams remains an authentic voice. He’s proof that you can leave the game, but the game—and the culture—never really leaves you.

Lou Williams Keeps It Real on Career, Culture, & Life After the League was originally published on hotspotatl.com