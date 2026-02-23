Listen Live
Rolling Loud 2026 Is About to Shake Orlando

Fans from across the country are getting ready to turn Orlando all the way up.

Published on February 23, 2026

Hip-hop’s biggest traveling festival is gearing up for another massive takeover — and this time, Rolling Loud 2026 is making Orlando the ONLY U.S. stop of the year. From May 8th through May 10th, thousands of fans from across the country are expected to flood Central Florida for three days of nonstop rap, mosh pits, and viral moments.

NBA YoungBoy: MASA TOUR - Atlanta, GA
Source: Julia Beverly / Getty

Headlining the weekend is a lineup that reflects the sound of hip-hop right now. Don Toliver will launch the festival Friday with his melodic, psychedelic trap anthems, followed by rage-rap king Playboi Carti on Saturday. Closing out the weekend on Sunday is chart-dominating star NBA YoungBoy, whose loyal fan base is known to turn festival crowds into full-blown takeovers.

Beyond the headliners, Rolling Loud’s strength has always been its ability to capture the entire spectrum of hip-hop — from legends to the internet’s newest breakout stars. Artists like Chief Keef, Sexyy Red, Destroy Lonely, Pooh Shiesty, BossMan Dlow, and TiaCorine are among the dozens of performers scheduled to appear. The diverse lineup blends drill, trap, rage, Southern street rap, and melodic styles — a snapshot of where the culture stands in 2026.

2024 Rolling Loud Miami
Source: Astrida Valigorsky / Getty

Organizers say more than 75 acts will perform across multiple stages, continuing Rolling Loud’s reputation as the world’s largest hip-hop festival. For many fans, the event is less about any single artist and more about the energy — surprise guests, unreleased music debuts, celebrity sightings, and social-media moments that ripple across the internet long after the final set ends.

With only one U.S. edition scheduled this year, demand for tickets is expected to be intense. For hip-hop fans looking to experience the culture at its loudest, wildest, and most unfiltered, Orlando is shaping up to be the place to be this spring.

