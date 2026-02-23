Listen Live
T.I. Declares "War" With New Track Amid 50 Cent Beef

T.I. Declares "War" With New Track Amid 50 Cent Beef

Published on February 22, 2026

Looks like T.I. may be looking to end YET ANOTHER career on the Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash stage. This time, he has the troll of trolls50 Cent, in his sights… and for good reason!

What started as a chill Verzuz challenge from T.I. has turned into a full-blown rap beef. T.I. kicked things off by calling out 50 for a Verzuz battle, but instead of stepping up, 50 took it personal—classic Fif. He clapped back with some shady moves, including posting a not-so-flattering pic of T.I.’s wife, fellow ATL legend Tameka “Tiny” Harris. That didn’t sit right with their son, King Harris, who went off on 50 on social media in defense of his mom. Talk about family loyalty!

But T.I. wasn’t about to let it slide. He hit the studio and dropped a sneak peek of what sounds like a diss track aimed straight at 50. In the snippet of the DJ Toomp-produced track, seemingly titled “War,” T.I. doesn’t hold back, making it clear he’s not here for the games.

Now, fans are split—some are hyped for a potential Verzuz showdown, while others are just grabbing popcorn to watch the drama unfold. One thing’s for sure: this beef is far from over, and we’re all waiting to see who’s got the last word. I mean, we all know what happened the LAST time someone came for T.I.P.’s crown

A piece of advice for Mr. Jackson: If you come for the King, you’d better not miss!

Make sure to get your tickets to see T.I. at BIRTHDAY BASH XXX on May 24! Tickets are on sale now at www.birthdaybashatl.com!

T.I. Declares "War" With New Track Amid 50 Cent Beef was originally published on hotspotatl.com

