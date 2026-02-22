Listen Live
Close
News

Byron Donalds' Ja-Fakin Accent Revealed By Ex-Wife

Byron Donalds' Ja-Fakin Accent Revealed By Ex-Wife

 The ex-wife of Congressman Byron Donalds shared that he sported a Jamaican accent that vanished, in addition to discussing his infidelity.

Published on February 22, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Rep. Donalds And Speaker Johnson Dedicate Frederick Douglass Press Gallery At The US Capitol
Source: Michael M. Santiago / Getty

The Republican congressman from Florida, Byron Donalds, has been charting a slow rise to prominence within the MAGA movement. But a new series of revelations from Donalds’ former wife has added to more controversy surrounding his run for governor, including a disappearing Jamaican accent.

In a recently published interview, Bissa Hall, who was married to Donalds from 1999 to 2002, opened up about their relationship, including the vanishing act of his accent after they got together. 

“He absolutely did have a Jamaican accent when we first met; it was gone within a few days,” Hall said to the Daily Mail. “He said that he used the fake accent because he wanted to stand out; there were a lot of guys at our university from New York, but very few from Jamaica.” 

Hall also shared that the two were married for financial reasons. But her hurt lies in how Donalds handled their split, particularly after meeting his current wife, Erika. “I was hurt that we had to divorce because she was pregnant,” Hall said, “particularly since he wouldn’t give me the divorce when I asked for it (which I did several times).”

Erika Donalds posted a picture of the two on Valentine’s Day. Her caption, detailing when the two met, confirms the overlap between the two relationships. Donalds, when contacted, didn’t deny faking a Jamaican accent or the other claims by Hall. “I wish I had handled that chapter differently,” he said in a statement.

The revelations have given more ammunition to Donalds’ competitor in the GOP primary for governor, James Fishback. Fishback, whose father was a Colombian immigrant businessman, has leveled racist attacks against Donalds online, including calling him a “slave” on social media. He promised to enact serious financial fines for adulterers after expressing sympathy for Brisa Hall.

Donalds currently leads Fishback in polling across the board by double digits, according to the New York Times. He has been a steadfast supporter of President Donald Trump, often appearing on news programs to rebut criticisms
of the administration. If elected, he would be the state’s first-ever Black governor.

Byron Donalds' Ja-Fakin Accent Revealed By Ex-Wife was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Chris Pratt, Gwen Stefani & Mark Wahlberg Slammed For Promoting 'Hallow' App

Hip-Hop Wired
Pencils Of Promise 10th Anniversary Gala

Lil Jon Lays His Son Nathan Smith To Rest On First Day Of Ramadan

Hip-Hop Wired
Fetty Wap Official Welcome Home Party

Fetty Wap Secured His GED And Took HVAC Courses While Locked Up

Hip-Hop Wired
Files From The Epstein Library Photo Illustrations

DOJ Allegedly Removed Portion Of Epstein Files Connected To Trump

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
J Cole New Tour Graphic
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Win Tickets to See J. Cole LIVE Sept 16 and 17 at Toyota Center

20 Items
Obituaries  |  Nia Noelle

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2026

News  |  D.L. Chandler

Essence Fest Organizers Under Fire For Missing Event Payments, Allegedly

'Made in Medellín: Ciudad Primavera' J Balvin Concert
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Win Tickets to See J. Balvin LIVE at Rodeo

DJ Michael Watts
Local  |  J. Bachelor

Family of DJ Michael Watts Asks for Prayers Amid Health Issues

We them Ones

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close