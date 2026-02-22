Listen Live
Beaded Baddies Who Let The Good Times Roll At Mardi Gras 2026

Life Of The Mardi! A Gallery Of Beaded Baddies, Pretty Sheauxstoppers & Jazzy Belles Who Let The Good Times Roll At Mardi Gras 2026

Let the good times roll and enjoy our gallery of beaded baddies who stunned at Mardi Gras 2026

Published on February 21, 2026

Laissez les bons temps rouler!

Mardi Gras baddies asset
Source: IG: @kendal._

The good times were rollin’ at this year’s world-stoppin’ Mardi Gras celebration which brought together beautiful people for authentic NOLA vibes, hip-moving tunes, delicious eats, fancy floats, flowing drinks, and, of course, the baddest (and most beaded) women you’ll ever see.

The centuries-old tradition originated in medieval Europe before arriving in the Americas via French explorers in 1699, with the first celebrations held in Mobile, Alabama and later becoming an iconic cultural spectacle in New Orleans.

“Mardi Gras” is French for “Fat Tuesday,” referring to the last day of indulgence before Ash Wednesday and the 40-day Lenten season.

One of the many amazing things about Louisiana, the first official New Orleans Mardi Gras parade took place in 1837.

Since then, hundreds of thousands people have gathered to party in the streets while building community with “krewes” (private social clubs that organize parades and balls), eating King Cake, and rocking official colors established in 1872: Purple (Justice), Green (Faith), and Gold (Power).

Known as the biggest party in the Big Easy, you can always expect to see some of your fave celebs like Captain America Anthony Mackie with ties to NOLA partaking in the festivities.

Mardi Gras 2026
Source: Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Have you ever experienced Mardi Gras? If so, how was your experience? If not, what are you waiting for?? Tell us down below and enjoy of gallery of beaded baddies, NOLA darlins’, and jazzy belles who stunned at Mardi Gras on the flip.

