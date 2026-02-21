Russell Westbrook's Wife Reveals Threatening Email From Fan Wishing Her Death

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

Ever since the legalization of sports betting (and leagues’ exhaustive promotion of it), players have been complaining about how much it emboldens fans.

Now that same danger extends to players’ families since Russell Westbrook’s wife has been threatened.

Nina Westbrook posted a screenshot of an email with the subject line “F-ck You,” she got from a fan who was so pissed off about the Sacramento Kings‘ player’s stat line that he wished her death.

“Your piece of fckn sh-t husband sucks to fckn bad can’t even get 1o points is pathetic,” the email sent at 9:48 pm read. “I hope you both die in a car crash dumb b-tch.”

Love Sports? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Box Newsletter Thank you for subscribing to The Box Houston! Please look for your first email in the next 48 hours and be sure to open it so we don't end up in your spam filter. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Atop the screenshot, she left no qualms about what she thinks made the fan angry, writing, “The negative effects of sports betting,” and how it “Brings out the worst in ppl smh.”

Westbrook’s always played with a chip on his shoulder, and with the talent to back it up, the triple-double machine becomes a target for hecklers.

The first serious incident came in 2019 when he got into a heated exchange with Utah Jazz fans, who reportedly told him to “get down on my knees like I used to.”

Westbrook responded, “I’ll f-ck you up. You and your wife,” and after an investigation, the fan was banned from Vivint Smart Home Arena for his racially charged comments.

Then another incident occurred during his experimental 2022 tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers when his shooting was so bad that the Westbrook nickname was at its peak. It was chanted so much at games that Westbrook publicly spoke out, calling it disrespectful to his family.

“Westbrick, to me, is now shaming, like it’s shaming my name, my legacy for my kids,” he told CBS, noting how much it upset his wife, too.

Other players like LeBron James, Draymond Green, and Tyrese Haliburton are among those who have expressed that betting has changed the way fans interact with them.

See social media’s reaction to Westbrook’s wife speaking out about the online harassment.