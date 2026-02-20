Listen Live
Close
Sports

North Texas Showing OUT: From the Court to the Olympics

From Dallas courts to the Olympic ice, North Texas athletes are building legacy and making the whole metroplex proud.

Published on February 20, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

San Antonio Spurs v Dallas Mavericks
Source: Ron Jenkins / Getty

Listen… when we say DFW is different, this is what we mean.

The Dallas Mavericks are pouring into the future of the game in a major way. Head coach Jason Kidd just launched Jason Kidd Select South, a brand-new girls youth basketball program right here in North Texas. Partnering with True Texas Hoops, the program will develop middle and high school players across the region — and for some top teams, costs will be covered through Kidd’s foundation.

That’s not just basketball. That’s investment. That’s legacy. That’s making sure young girls in DFW have real access, real coaching, and real opportunity. We love to see it.

Meanwhile, over with the Dallas Wings, it’s a new era. The Wings have tapped Jose Fernandez as head coach, bringing decades of experience to Arlington. He steps into a squad led by reigning Rookie of the Year Paige Bueckers, and with the No. 1 overall draft pick again, expectations are sky-high. Fernandez isn’t being shy about it either — he’s talking championship mindset from day one. And honestly? We’re here for it.

But the pride doesn’t stop at the hardwood.

DFW has been shining bright on the Olympic stage. Plano’s own Amber Glenn delivered a season-best performance in her Olympic debut, finishing fifth individually and earning team gold. The resilience? The heart? That’s North Texas through and through.

McKinney native Emily Chan and Coppell’s Hannah Bilka are also representing Team USA, proving once again that this region breeds elite talent across every arena — ice, court, wherever.

From youth programs to pro championships to the Olympic podium, our people are making noise.

North Texas isn’t just watching greatness.
We’re raising it.

The Kickback w/ Jazzi Black and DJ Wire Weekdays 9A-3P, Saturdays 12P-3 P | Follow us on IG @kickbackoffair , Follow Jazzi Black on TikTok @jazziblack

North Texas Showing OUT: From the Court to the Olympics was originally published on thebeatdfw.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 - Show

Man With Tourette's Sydrome Shouted N-Word, Vulgarities At 2026 BAFTA Awards

Hip-Hop Wired
F1 Grand Prix of Miami

Donald Is That You?: Social Media Wonders If President Trump Called Into C-SPAN Using "John Barron" Pseudonym To Slam The Supreme Court's Decision On Tariffs

Hip-Hop Wired
Rep. Donalds And Speaker Johnson Dedicate Frederick Douglass Press Gallery At The US Capitol

Byron Donalds' Ja-Fakin Accent Revealed By Ex-Wife

Hip-Hop Wired

Chris Pratt, Gwen Stefani & Mark Wahlberg Slammed For Promoting 'Hallow' App

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
J Cole New Tour Graphic
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Win Tickets to See J. Cole LIVE Sept 16 and 17 at Toyota Center

Celebrating The Life of Michael 5000 Watts
Local  |  J. Bachelor

[Livestream] View The Homegoing Service for Michael ‘5000’ Watts

6 Items
Politics  |  Kirby Lozano

Texas 2026 Primary Election Guide

'Made in Medellín: Ciudad Primavera' J Balvin Concert
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Win Tickets to See J. Balvin LIVE at Rodeo

News  |  D.L. Chandler

Essence Fest Organizers Under Fire For Missing Event Payments, Allegedly

We them Ones

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close