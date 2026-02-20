Source: Ron Jenkins / Getty

Listen… when we say DFW is different, this is what we mean.

The Dallas Mavericks are pouring into the future of the game in a major way. Head coach Jason Kidd just launched Jason Kidd Select South, a brand-new girls youth basketball program right here in North Texas. Partnering with True Texas Hoops, the program will develop middle and high school players across the region — and for some top teams, costs will be covered through Kidd’s foundation.

That’s not just basketball. That’s investment. That’s legacy. That’s making sure young girls in DFW have real access, real coaching, and real opportunity. We love to see it.

Meanwhile, over with the Dallas Wings, it’s a new era. The Wings have tapped Jose Fernandez as head coach, bringing decades of experience to Arlington. He steps into a squad led by reigning Rookie of the Year Paige Bueckers, and with the No. 1 overall draft pick again, expectations are sky-high. Fernandez isn’t being shy about it either — he’s talking championship mindset from day one. And honestly? We’re here for it.

But the pride doesn’t stop at the hardwood.

DFW has been shining bright on the Olympic stage. Plano’s own Amber Glenn delivered a season-best performance in her Olympic debut, finishing fifth individually and earning team gold. The resilience? The heart? That’s North Texas through and through.

McKinney native Emily Chan and Coppell’s Hannah Bilka are also representing Team USA, proving once again that this region breeds elite talent across every arena — ice, court, wherever.

From youth programs to pro championships to the Olympic podium, our people are making noise.

North Texas isn’t just watching greatness.

We’re raising it.

North Texas Showing OUT: From the Court to the Olympics was originally published on thebeatdfw.com