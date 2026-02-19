Listen Live
Cardi B Says She's "Taking This Ass Out" After She Wraps Her Tour

She seems deadass about it too...

Published on February 18, 2026

Cardi B Little Miss Drama Tour - Los Angeles
Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

We all know that Cardi B has a lot of haters, but is even she tired of her own ass? It certainly seems that way as the bootylicious rapper has stated that after she’s done with the “Little Miss Drama Tour” she’ll be heading down to Colombia to remove one of her most visible assets.

In a recent clip uploaded to Instagram, the Grammy-winning rapper was recorded backstage at one of her concerts chopping it up with Khelani who said Cardi has “So much ass! That was the most ass I’ve ever seen!”

They’re not wrong! Responding to Kehlani’s observation of the obvious, Cardi surprisingly revealed that she’s “taking some out. After this tour, I don’t wanna hear nobody for three months. I’m going to Colombia. Nobody hit me up. Nobody nothing. I’m taking this ass out!”

While we don’t know if she said it in jest or if she’s actually going to get a butt reduction, Cardi B isn’t one to joke around about her own ass so if she disappears from public view after her tour wraps up on April 18, y’all already know what she’s probably doing.

Luckily for her she’s blessed with enough charisma and talent that having a smaller cake won’t be the end of her career. The same can’t be said about a few other women out there. Just sayin.’

What do y’all think about Cardi B getting a butt reduction? Will it take a toll on her rap career? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

