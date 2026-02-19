Listen Live
Where Are the Golds? Team USA Faces Shock Medal Slump

Team USA pulled up expecting to run the table — but the medals been acting real stingy. They ain’t out… gold just playing hard to get.

Published on February 19, 2026

The medal board glowed high above the Olympic village plaza, a cold grid of numbers against the winter sky. Every night, athletes drifted past it—some celebrating, others pretending not to look. Team USA’s column sat stubbornly lower than expected, a quiet reminder that dominance was never guaranteed.

Freestyle Skiing - Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics: Day 12
Source: Ian MacNicol / Getty

Inside a modest common room, a handful of American athletes gathered around a scratched wooden table. A speed skater with ice burns on his chin. A skier with her arm in a sling. A snowboarder still smelling faintly of wax and snow. None of them had won gold. Not yet.

“They keep saying we’re underperforming,” the skier muttered, scrolling through headlines. “Like we forgot how to compete.”

The speed skater shrugged. “Margins. Hundredths of a second. One wobble. That’s all it takes.”

IHOCKEY-OLY-2026-MILANO CORTINA-MEN-USA-SWE
Source: ALEXANDER NEMENOV / Getty

Outside, laughter echoed as another nation celebrated a fresh victory. For a moment, the room fell silent.

Then the snowboarder leaned forward. “You know what they don’t show on that board?” he said. “Every fall we got back up from. Every run we finished when we could’ve quit.”

The next morning, before dawn painted the mountains pink, they were back out there—lacing skates, tightening boots, pulling on helmets. Not chasing headlines. Not chasing expectations.

Just chasing the perfect run, the clean line, the moment when everything clicks.

Days later, when the medal board finally changed—just a little—it didn’t roar. It didn’t explode with fireworks. But in that small room, cheers bounced off the walls like thunder.

Because the real victory wasn’t the color of the medal.

It was that they never stopped showing up when the world expected them to fade away.

