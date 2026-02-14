Even after 30 years, Roberts still gets nervous before shows, respecting the audience.

As host, Roberts must guide the show in pieces, not just deliver a set.

Roberts praises young comics Mojo and Chico Bean for their writing and authenticity.

Tony Roberts Talks 30 Years in Comedy, Hosting We Them Ones & Game for the Next Generation

Backstage at the We Them Ones Tour, B Swift sat down with comedy veteran Tony Roberts for a conversation that was equal parts hilarious and insightful.

With 30 years in the game, Tony is not just another name on the lineup.

This year, he is steering the entire show as host, and he is doing it with the confidence of a seasoned pro who still respects the stage.

30 Years Deep and Still Respecting the Crowd

When Swift asked how long he has been doing comedy, Tony answered without hesitation.

About 30 years, brother.

But what stood out most was not the longevity. It was the humility.

I never take a crowd for granted. You never know when a crowd will humble you.

Even after three decades, Tony admitted he still gets nervous before shows. For him, that nervous energy means he cares. It means he understands that every audience is different and every show is earned.

From Headliner to Host

Last year, Tony had audiences talking for weeks after his set. This year, he stepped into the host role for We Them Ones, which brings a different kind of pressure.

When you headlining, you used to doing 20 or 25 minutes straight. Now I got to do it in pieces. I got to guide it. I got to drive the thing. I got to hold the steering wheel now.

Giving Flowers to the Standouts

When Swift asked who has really impressed him on this run, Tony did not hesitate.

Mojo and Chico Bean.

He spoke highly of watching Chico Bean evolve as a writer over the last several months.

You can tell he is writing now. A joke is nothing but a surprise. I am hitting you, hitting you, hitting you and then the punch line come from over here and hit you. That is what makes people laugh.

For Tony, comedy is structure. It is craft. It is discipline.

Advice for the Next Generation

With so many comedians building careers online, Swift asked what advice Tony would give to up and coming comics looking for their shot.

If you think it is funny, do it. If you think it is funny, do it.

He made it clear that authenticity matters more than trends. Do not chase what you think will go viral. Chase what makes you laugh.

After 30 years, five grandkids and still packing out rooms, Tony Roberts is proof that longevity in comedy is built on respect for the craft and respect for the audience.

And as long as he is holding the steering wheel on We Them Ones, the show is in good hands.

