TK Kirkland Talks We Them Ones Tour and Mentorship

Hot 100.9’s B Swift sat down with comedy legend TK Kirkland backstage at the We Them Ones Tour, and what followed was more than just a comedy conversation. It was a masterclass on purpose, business and longevity.

With decades in the game, TK has influenced countless careers behind the scenes while remaining one of the sharpest voices on stage.

Knowing His Purpose Early

When asked why he has helped so many comedians and entertainers throughout his career, TK kept it simple.

A lot of people do not know their purpose. I have known mine for a long time.

He explained that he has always been a businessman first. Helping others was not just about generosity. It was strategy. He understood early that putting other people on would eventually come back full circle.

One of the most powerful moments B Swift referenced was Mike Epps getting vulnerable in his recent comedy special and giving TK his flowers. TK said moments like that mean everything, especially because the help he provided was never just about one person.

He revealed that he also played a role in the early careers of actors like Sandra Bullock and Anthony Michael Hall. Many people never knew because TK intentionally stayed low key while navigating life and business in his younger years.

When I grew up and got responsible, everything changed for me.

Watching Comedy Evolve

As comedy shifts from television platforms like Def Comedy Jam to social media dominance, TK says discernment is key.

When people speak to me, I know exactly where they are.

Approaching 70 years old, he credits experience for his ability to read people instantly. Being able to hang with younger generations while still commanding respect is something he does not take for granted.

It is just a beautiful thing. I beat the odds. I am not in jail. I am not dead. So I am winning.

From Comedy to Creating Millionaires

TK is not just focused on artists anymore. He is focused on wealth.

He now runs a company called TKGovConway.com, teaching people how to become entrepreneurs through government contracting. He says the program has already changed lives.

I put a guy on four months ago. He already made over six hundred thousand dollars. Legit.

His focus now is shifting from mentoring entertainers to mentoring everyday people who want financial freedom.

If you serious and want to become a millionaire, tk gov conway dot com.

For TK, money is not accidental. It is intentional.

The Hustle Is In His DNA

B Swift asked how he keeps the drive alive after so many years in the game.

It is in my DNA. I wake up every day inspired.

From touring with NWA during the Straight Outta Compton era to performing alongside Jay Z on the Hard Knock Life tour and even opening for Madonna, TK’s career spans music and comedy history.

And he did it all without an agent or manager.

All my mouthpiece. I did it on my own.

When asked how he continues to pour into younger comedians on tour, TK said it is about being raised right.

Everything is based on relationships. Never burn a bridge. Say hello to everybody. Treat everybody with respect.

That philosophy is what has allowed him to move through generations and industries with longevity.

Before wrapping up, TK left B Swift with words that carried weight. He referenced seeing the early potential in people like Charlamagne Tha God and reminded Swift to always pivot and expand.

Life happens and then it does not happen.

