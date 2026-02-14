Epps values mentorship, passing on knowledge to younger comedians.

Mike Epps Talks We Them Ones Tour Legacy and New Music

Hot 100.9’s B Swift caught up with hometown legend Mike Epps backstage at the We Them Ones Tour in Indianapolis, and the conversation felt like a family reunion.

When Mike comes home, it is different.

We at home. Indianapolis like a reunion. I know everybody in the city. Why not come back and get them.

With We Them Ones bringing some of comedy’s sharpest names together, Mike made it clear this show is more than just another stop on tour.

This is like a festival. All the guys on this show are professionals. They hilarious. I am the OG. I am headlining. They in my hometown. It do not get no better than that.

Giving TK Kirkland His Flowers

B Swift referenced the emotional final thirty minutes of Mike’s recent comedy special where he opened up and gave credit to mentor TK Kirkland.

Mike explained why that moment mattered.

We all had mentors. Life just repeats itself. TK was a mentor to me. TK was the guy that I am right now to some of these young guys.

For Mike, mentorship is not optional. It is responsibility.

If you believe in somebody, that means God put it on your heart to help them. So we just keep passing it down.

That passing it down mentality shows up in everything Mike does, especially on tours like We Them Ones where he brings young talent alongside veterans.

The Right Jab Is Bigger Than Boxing

Mike also spoke about his gym, The Right Jab, and why it is bigger than fitness.

He believes boxing builds confidence in young people, especially in communities where kids may not feel equipped to protect themselves.

Back in the day we boxed it out. These kids now do not know how to take a loss or give one. Boxing builds that discipline.

For Mike, it is about creating safe spaces where kids can build confidence instead of picking up something dangerous.

What He Wants His Legacy To Be

When asked what he wants people to say about him when it is all said and done, Mike kept it simple.

I want people to say they had a good time with Mike being an artist. They enjoyed his movies. They enjoyed his stand up. And he was a cool guy. And he helped a lot of people.

New Music On The Way

And if you thought comedy and movies were enough, Mike revealed something else.

He has a music album on the way.

It is going to shock you. I am not on there rapping. I am doing a little singing.

He confirmed features from E 40 and a collaboration with Ice Cube on Cube’s new album. Mike also shared he is working with Tony Draper of Suave House, the label behind Eightball and MJG.

I have always done music. I could have been anything. I chose comedy.

With We Them Ones taking over the stage, a boxing gym changing lives and new music on the horizon, Mike Epps is proving that his legacy is still being written.

And if you ask him, it is all about coming home and giving back.

