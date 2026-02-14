Listen Live
Mojo Brookzz Talks Tour Life, Social Media Buzz & Big Plans for 2026

The We Them Ones tour is officially underway and one name fans keep mentioning is Mojo Brookzz.

Published on February 13, 2026

We caught up with the rising comedian backstage to talk about adjusting to tour life, going viral on social media and what is next as he continues building serious momentum.

With only a few dates into the tour, Brookzz shared that the transition has been real. Many of the comedians on the lineup were headlining their own shows before coming together for this major production.

“Most of us were on our own headline tours doing an hour a night. Now we are crunching it up to put one big show together.”

“Going from full solo sets to sharing time in larger arena spaces requires a different rhythm. “

According to Brookzz, the energy has been strong. It is just about getting back into the groove and adjusting to the bigger stage and tighter timing.

Anytime Mojo Brookzz drops a clip online, the timeline reacts. So what fuels that consistency?

:I am not where I want to be. There are levels to this. Some people say you made it. I do not feel like that.”

That hunger is what keeps him pushing. While others may see this as success, Brookzz sees it as motivation to keep building. That mindset keeps his creativity sharp and his content fresh.

After being labeled one of last year’s breakout performers, Brookzz is ready to elevate even more.

“Bigger. Funnier. Finer. I am going to be all of that.”

Beyond the laughs, he revealed that he recently finished writing a movie and plans to tap deeper into his writing talents this year. On top of that, he is preparing for his first headline arena show, a major milestone that shows just how fast his career is climbing.

“The more I keep doing it, the better I get. I think I am a testament to that.”

Between touring, writing and stepping into arena headlining territory, Mojo Brookzz is proving he is not just having a moment. He is building something long term.

Stay locked in with Hot 100.9 for more exclusive backstage moments from the We Them Ones tour.

