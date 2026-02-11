Holly Charles-Pearson Unveils New Hilarious Film, “Tying Knots”

Source: General / Radio One

Holly Charles-Pearson is the definition of a Renaissance woman. From author and literary activist to playwright and award-winning filmmaker, she continuously finds new ways to tell the stories that matter to our community. Now, she’s bringing her signature blend of purpose and passion to the world of comedy with her latest project, the short film “Tying Knots.”

After the success of her powerful drama, “If They Took Us Back,” which earned an NAACP Image Award nomination, Charles-Pearson felt a pull toward something more lighthearted. She wanted to create something impactful that could unite audiences through laughter. “Tying Knots” explores the hilarious and often humbling realities of newlywed life, especially the unique expectations placed on Black women in marriage. The film promises to be a relatable look at the transition from fantasy romance to the everyday comedy of sharing your life with someone—CPAP machine and all.

Styled as a mockumentary, “Tying Knots” mixes the feel of a classic sitcom like Martin with the fourth-wall-breaking humor of Abbott Elementary. It’s a fresh and funny take on love, partnership, and seeing ourselves in the awkward moments we thought were private. The film stars Crystal Luster and Houston’s own Brandon Goss, whose on-screen chemistry is already creating a buzz.

Charles-Pearson describes the project as “humiliatingly hilarious,” a space where we can laugh at ourselves and each other without judgment. It’s a celebration of the joy and absurdity found in our most intimate relationships.

Ready to see for yourself? Keep the Valentine’s vibes going and join the celebration at the Houston premiere of “Tying Knots.”

Event Details:

When: Monday, February 16th, at 7:00 PM (Presidents’ Day)

Match Theater, Houston Tickets: For screening information and to purchase tickets, follow the film on Instagram at @TyingKnotsFilm. An Austin screening will follow on February 17th.

Check out interview below:

Check out a glimpse of trailer below:

