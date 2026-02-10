Listen Live
Baby Keem Announces New Album 'Ca$ino'

Baby Keem Announces New Album ‘Ca$ino’ Featuring Kendrick Lamar & More

Published on February 10, 2026

Visa Cash App RB Formula One Team 2024 Livery Reveal
Source: Stefanie Keenan / Getty

Rapper Baby Keem is making his return to music, releasing a new album this month.

On Feb. 10, Keem announced that he is dropping his new project, Ca$ino, on Feb. 20. The album features hip-hop mogul Kendrick Lamar, Too $hort, Che Ecru and more.

Keem also released a trailer for the album, which is clips of him in the stufio and home videos with his family. Some interviews include Lamar, who is the rapper’s cousin. It also features other family members describing his upbringing and childhood.

“I understood the hardship before he was born—just the history of our family in general. We don’t call ourselves the hillbillies for nothing,” Lamar said in the trailer. “This is a story of a warfare environment and a warfare, psychologically, to try and change our generational curses.” 

The nine-minute video ends with a snippet of an unreleased song, titled “Booman I.”

This album follows Keem’s 2021 project The Melodic Blue. You can pre-order the album on CD or vinyl at booman.co.

Ca$ino Tracklist:

1 No Security
2 Casino
3 Birds & The Bees
4 Good Flirts [ft. Kendrick Lamar and Momo Boyd]
5 House Money
6 I Am Not A Lyricist
7 Sex Appeal [ft. Too $hort]
8 Tubi [ft. Che Ecru]
9 Highway 95 Pt. 2
10 Circus Circus Freestyle
11 Dramatic Girl
12 No Blame

Baby Keem Announces New Album ‘Ca$ino’ Featuring Kendrick Lamar & More was originally published on hiphopnc.com

