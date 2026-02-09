Coco Jones Shines at Super Bowl with Powerful Tribute to Black History and Whitney Houston

Coco Jones channeled Whitney Houston's iconic Super Bowl look, adding African American flag colors for cultural significance.

Legendary designer Karl Kani crafted Jones' custom ensemble, bridging classic hip-hop and modern elegance.

The performance celebrated Black pride and resilience, representing the enduring spirit of 'Lift Every Voice and Sing'.

Source: Kevin C. Cox / Getty

The Super Bowl is always about more than just the game, it’s a massive cultural moment, and this year, R&B sensation Coco Jones made on this historical game taking center stage to deliver a soul-stirring rendition of “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” the Black National Anthem. Her performance was flawless, but it wasn’t just her voice that had Black America talking; it was her style, which carried a deep, intentional message of heritage and homage.

Stepping onto the field, Jones immediately caught the eye in a stunning white tracksuit jacket and long bubble skirt with a slit that felt instantly familiar to music historians and fans alike. The outfit was a direct nod to Whitney Houston’s iconic 1991 Super Bowl performance, where the late legend redefined the “Star-Spangled Banner” in a simple, patriotic windbreaker and matching pants. By channeling Houston’s effortless cool and vocal dominance and reimagining her look, Jones paid respect to the giants who paved the way for artists like her to stand on the world’s biggest stage.

RELATED STORY: Super Bowl 2026 Commercials Are Crazy Expensive — Here’s The Breakdown

RELATED STORY: Congrats! Coco Jones And NBA Star Donovan Mitchell Announce Engagement

The look was crafted by none other than Karl Kani, the legendary designer known as the Godfather of Urban Fashion. Collaborating with Kani was a perfect choice for the moment, bridging the gap between classic hip-hop fashion and modern elegance. The custom two-piece ensemble was crisp and sporty, yet undeniably regal.

Love Style & Fashion? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Box Newsletter Thank you for subscribing to The Box Houston! Please look for your first email in the next 48 hours and be sure to open it so we don't end up in your spam filter. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

However, the details told an even richer story. While Houston’s 1991 look featured the traditional red, white, and blue, Jones and Kani added a culturally specific twist. Adorning the arm of her costume were bedazzled stripes in red, black, and green, the colors of the African American flag. This subtle yet powerful addition transformed the outfit from a mere fashion statement into a symbol of Black pride and resilience. It was a visual representation of the song she was singing, grounding the performance in community identity while broadcasting it to millions of viewers worldwide.

Source: Thearon W. Henderson / Getty

By weaving together the memory of Whitney Houston, the craftsmanship of Karl Kani, and the enduring spirit of “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” Coco Jones delivered a performance that honored the past while boldly stepping into her own future. It was vibrant, it was empowering, and it was exactly the kind of representation that makes us proud.

Seeing a young Black woman command the field, dressed by a Black design icon, while singing a song rooted in our struggle and triumph, was a moment of pure Black Boy and Black Girl Joy.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Coco Jones Shines at Super Bowl with Powerful Tribute to Black History and Whitney Houston was originally published on blackamericaweb.com