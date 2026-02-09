Win Tickets to See Katt Williams Live PLUS $250 Cash!

Listen Live
Katt Williams
Katt Williams

Houston, we are hooking you up in a major way. 97.9 The Box is giving listeners the chance to win tickets to see Katt Williams LIVE in Houston on his Golden Age Tour plus $250 cash just for sharing your music taste. All you have to do is take a quick music survey and tell us more about the songs you love and the artists you vibe with. It is fast, easy, and could land you an unforgettable night of comedy and extra money in your pocket. Tap in, give us your opinions, and let 97.9 The Box reward you for loving the music.

CLICK HERE TO TAKE OUR SHORT MUSIC SURVEY FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN

