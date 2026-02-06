Listen Live
Close
Shop

For the Guys on Valentine's Day

For the Guys on Valentine’s Day

Ladies, less the $100 bucks

Published on February 6, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Ladies, for the guy in your life who says “…nothing, I’m good.” whenever asked what they want as a gift.

Whiskey investigation

1. Quality Bottle of Whiskey or Bourbon
A well-rated mid-shelf bottle — perfect for sipping together or on his own.

2. Leather Wallet or Card Holder
Slim, stylish, and practical — especially if it’s personalized with his initials.

3. Stylish Watch (Under $100)
Classic metal or leather strap — adds class without a big price tag.

4. Grooming Kit
Beard oil, shave essentials, and quality face products — great for a guy who likes to look sharp.

5. Wireless Bluetooth Speaker
Portable and rugged — great for outdoors, the garage, or travel.

6. Custom Engraved Flask
Have his name or a sweet message engraved — timeless and personal.

7. Premium Cologne Sample Set
Let him try a few scents to find his new favorite.

8. Funny or Personalized T-Shirt
Pick a graphic or joke that suits his personality.

9. Game Night Set
Cards, dice, or a portable version of his favorite game — perfect for date nights.

10. Cozy Hoodie or Socks
Soft, comfy, and super practical — especially when they’re his favorite color or brand.

11. Hot Sauce or BBQ Gift Set
For the guy who loves heat or grilling — add a few gourmet sauces for flavor testing.

12. Coffee Gear
A burr grinder, pour-over kit, or aeropress upgrades his morning routine.

13. Sports Team Gear
Hat, jersey, or memorabilia from his favorite team (NFL/MLB/NBA/NHL).

14. Adventure Experience Voucher
Indoor skydiving, driving range session, or brewery tour — experiences beat things.

15. Personalized Keychain with a Meaningful Date
Simple, affordable, and sentimental.

The post For the Guys on Valentine’s Day appeared first on The Eagle 106.9/107.5.

For the Guys on Valentine’s Day was originally published on houstonseagle.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Wild 'N Out Live: The Final Lap Tour - Atlanta, GA

Lil Jon’s Son DJ Young Slade's Body Identified, Family Confirms

Hip-Hop Wired
Glorilla Performs at Birthday Bash ATL 2023

GloRilla’s Sister Demands $2,500 To Repair Relationship

Hip-Hop Wired
State Funeral Held In Washington DC For Former President Jimmy Carter

Trump Posts Racist Video Of Obamas As Apes, Anger Erupts

Hip-Hop Wired
2025 Dreamville Music Festival

J. Cole Drops 'The Fall-Off', Fans Are Begging Him Not To Retire

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
15 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Shamika Sanders

Red Carpet Rundown: The Best Dressed At The 2026 Grammy Awards

DJ Michael Watts
News  |  J. Bachelor

Houston Mourns the Loss of DJ Michael Watts, A Texas Hip-Hop Icon

A LIFE BIG GAME WATCH PARTY SWEEPSTAKES
Contests  |  theboxhouston Staff

A LIFE BIG GAME WATCH PARTY SWEEPSTAKES

2 Items
Celebrity  |  lexdirects

Reshona Landfair: Jane Doe From The R. Kelly Tape Breaks Her Silence, Says She Was Brainwashed By Singer—’I Was Empty’

Shabana Motors 2026
Shop  |  J. Bachelor

Enter for a Chance to Win Your Share of $10,000 with Shabana Motors!

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close