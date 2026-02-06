Rocko Apologizes To Fans For The Wait, Promises New Music Is Coming

Rocko is releasing a new mixtape in March and a full album this summer, his first major release in 11 years.

Rocko's collaboration with producer Metro Boomin is highly anticipated, combining an Atlanta legend with a modern hitmaker.

Rocko advises independent artists to focus on social media and organic growth, rather than spending a whole budget on one project.

After nearly a decade away from the spotlight, Atlanta rap veteran Rocko is officially ending his musical hiatus. In a recent sit-down on “Holiday Season Live,” the influential artist shared major news about his return, including a new mixtape, a summer album, and highly anticipated collaborations.

For years, fans have wondered when the “U.O.E.N.O.” rapper would make his comeback. Rocko began the interview with a sincere message directly to his supporters. “I like to apologize to all of my supporters,” he stated. “I know it’s been a long 10 years, but the wait is over.”

The Wait Is Over: New Mixtape and Album on the Way

The big news is that new music is coming, and it’s coming soon. Rocko confirmed that he is dropping a new mixtape in March, promising that videos and an album release party will accompany it. “March is not going to pass without a Rocko album. A mixtape, a ep,” he announced, signaling a serious flood of new content for his patient fanbase.

Following the March mixtape, Rocko is planning to release a full-length album in the summer. This marks his first major release in almost 11 years, a significant moment for both the artist and the Atlanta music scene he helped shape.

Adding to the excitement, Rocko revealed a major collaboration is in the works. He confirmed that he has new music on the way with super-producer Metro Boomin. This pairing of a foundational Atlanta voice with one of modern hip-hop’s most dominant producers is sure to capture the attention of fans across generations.

Wisdom for the Next Generation of Artists

While he was away from music, Rocko wasn’t just sitting idle. He revealed that he has been active in real estate, an endeavor he was involved in even before his rap career took off. His business sense has clearly informed his perspective on the music industry, and he offered valuable advice for independent artists trying to make their mark.

When asked what an artist should do with a $10,000 budget, his strategy was clear and focused on the current digital landscape. “Social media right now, single for sure…drop a song, then make them want another song,” he advised. His approach emphasizes building momentum organically rather than spending a whole budget on one big project. For artists without financial backing, his advice was even more direct: “Wait till he get the money.”

Rocko also touched on the power of social media for breaking new artists. He believes that a genuine viral moment can be a game-changer. “If you get you a good viral moment without selling your soul, then you can win,” he explained, highlighting the importance of maintaining authenticity while navigating the industry.

Rocko’s Atlanta Mount Rushmore

As a respected figure in Atlanta’s rich hip-hop history, Rocko was asked to name his top five rappers from the city. His list is a Mount Rushmore of Atlanta legends, showing his respect for those who paved the way and his confidence in his own place among them. His top five includes T.I., Jeezy, Gucci Mane, and Young Dro, who he credits with teaching him how to rap. And the fifth spot? Rocko humbly claims it for himself, cementing his status as one of the city’s icons.

With a mixtape, album, and major collaborations on the horizon, Rocko’s return is poised to be one of the most significant comeback stories of the year. His journey is a powerful reminder of the importance of fan support, smart career navigation, and staying true to your artistic vision.

