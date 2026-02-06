Listen Live
Entertainment

A Black Hercules on Disney’s Newest Cruise Line Is the Magic We Needed

Published on February 6, 2026

Disney Destiny
Source: Disney / Disney Destiny

Watching the Hercules stage production aboard the Disney Destiny was one of those moments that genuinely stayed with me.

Seeing a Black actor step into the role of Hercules felt powerful, intentional, and long overdue. It immediately stood out as a meaningful creative choice, especially on a ship that represents the future of Disney Cruise Line. From the very beginning, it was clear this was more than just a retelling of a classic story. It was about who gets to be seen as the hero.

Experiencing this show during Black History Month made it hit even deeper for me. Representation matters, and seeing a Black Hercules front and center sent a strong message without ever feeling forced. It reminded me how impactful it is for Black kids and families to see themselves reflected in iconic stories that have shaped generations. Hercules as a Black lead reinforced that strength, bravery, and heroism belong to everyone.

Beyond the symbolism, the show itself was wonderful and magical. The live music was incredible and brought so much energy to the performance. The vocals, the band, and the overall production quality felt Broadway level and immersive. It was the kind of show where you could feel the care and talent poured into every moment on stage.

What stood out just as much was the audience response. The theater was filled with people of all races, and the applause was loud, genuine, and nonstop. You could feel the shared joy in the room. That moment made it clear that inclusive storytelling is not just important, it is embraced. Disney Destiny is clearly leaning into more Black leads and characters, and after seeing Hercules, I left feeling hopeful and excited about where Disney Cruise Line is headed.

A Black Hercules on Disney’s Newest Cruise Line Is the Magic We Needed was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

